Cushion – such an underestimated yet priceless object of interior décor. It is one of the most historic articles of interior design that is still in use with very little alterations. Cushions or pillows in bed were in use in Mesopotamia almost 10,000 years ago. Pillows were then a symbol of status and only the privileged could afford. Like today, cushions were not only the objects to recline or rest on, but highly appreciated adornments for a home. Ancient China used to carve cushions out of jade, wood, bamboo and porcelain. Intricately designed porcelain pillows were highly coveted works of art.

At some places in India and Sri Lanka, Buddha statues and bas reliefs showcase his head resting on a bollard. Traditional soft pillows or cushions use bird feather, cotton wool or mustard seeds for orthopaedic purposes as stuffings. Latest technological advancements made use of foam, plastic fibres etc rampant. The covers exhibit even a greater variety. So how would you choose the right cushions for your home? Here are our suggestions to guide you in the process of buying the appropriate cushions for your home.