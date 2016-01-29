Cushion – such an underestimated yet priceless object of interior décor. It is one of the most historic articles of interior design that is still in use with very little alterations. Cushions or pillows in bed were in use in Mesopotamia almost 10,000 years ago. Pillows were then a symbol of status and only the privileged could afford. Like today, cushions were not only the objects to recline or rest on, but highly appreciated adornments for a home. Ancient China used to carve cushions out of jade, wood, bamboo and porcelain. Intricately designed porcelain pillows were highly coveted works of art.
At some places in India and Sri Lanka, Buddha statues and bas reliefs showcase his head resting on a bollard. Traditional soft pillows or cushions use bird feather, cotton wool or mustard seeds for orthopaedic purposes as stuffings. Latest technological advancements made use of foam, plastic fibres etc rampant. The covers exhibit even a greater variety. So how would you choose the right cushions for your home? Here are our suggestions to guide you in the process of buying the appropriate cushions for your home.
From the dining space to bedroom, cushions are used almost everywhere in a house. Are you thinking of giving your entire home a makeover? Or, are you content buying cushions for your living room or bedroom only? These considerations will help you to purchase cushions appropriate for your need. For example, if you are buying cushions or pillows stuffed with synthetic materials for your bedroom then you will have to ensure that they are hypoallergenic, that is, does not result in allergic reactions.
As you can see, Kotesashi House, designed by Tato Design, uses cushions on the hammock chair, sofa and floor as well. Certainly, that what is appropriate for a hammock chair will not be fitting for sitting on the floor.
Or, rather what is the style of your home? Is it a traditional building or contemporary apartment? Choosing the right type of cushion and cushion cover will largely depend on the interior design of your home. This country house uses three different types of cushions in three complementary colours to provide comfort and deck up its bed. Depending on the interior décor, tastes and budget you may or may not require such a variety of cushions for your bedroom. But choosing the right ones will ensure that the pillow talk flows smoothly and naturally every night.
This decision will greatly be affected by the place where they are going to be used. A child’s bed will require smaller and cuddlier cushions than those to be used on a lounge chair. Perhaps, your child will appreciate cushions in more playful shapes than the regular square or rectangular ones. A traditional chaise lounge, if you have one at the foot of your bed, will look better with small bollards. From rectangular to U-shape, travel pillows and neck supports can be found in a variety of shapes and sizes as well. Cushions used on floor for sitting purposes will have to be of bigger size than the ones needed for back support.
Often just by changing the cushion covers you can jazz up your living room, parlour or bedroom in matter of minutes. It is important for you to remember that the colour you choose should follow the overall colour scheme of your home. Going by latest fads may create a dissonant looking space instead of a refreshing one. If your home is dominated by black, white, grey and cold colours then use cushions in hot shades to spice it up.
Once again, depending on the style of the interior you may choose brighter yet solid tones or subtler yet busy ones. You can allow yourself to be adventurous with the cushions to be used on garden chairs or sofas on the patio. Close association with nature will help to take the eyes away from the extra shines if any.
For cushion covers, textile is the most widely used and popular material. But other options like leather, wool, straw and synthetic fabric are also available to choose from. So, do not shy away from experimenting in this regard too. Cushions on the bed should ideally have high quality cotton covers. Those used for decorative purposes can wear a silk or satin cover to give a plusher feel.
If you have pets at home you will have to opt for cushion and slip covers that are extra resilient. Kitchen cushions will require frequent washing so make sure you choose a fabric that does not shrink after washing. Outdoor and patio furniture require special types of cushion covers that are both waterproof and fade resistant. Cotton canvas, duck cloth, vinyl, textilene etc are some of the common materials used for outdoor cushion covers.
Sometimes, just the cover material wears off leaving the actual cushion in reasonably prim condition. In such cases, just change the cover instead of throwing away your old cushions altogether. If you prefer a fresher look for your living room, see if you can use the existing cushions in some less frequented corners of your home. Using them in a cellar, tool room, corridor, home office or children’s log house where you do not receive your guests might be a good idea.
You can recycle them to make a nice cosy bed for your pet dog or cat. If you are using traditional cotton wool stuffed pillows like in many parts of Asia, you will just need to fluff the cotton wool, discard the unusable parts and put new covers on.
Are you going for a holiday shopping? Planning to give your home a new cushioning this 2016? Just do not enter the first store that stocks nice looking cushions. A little bit of window shopping has not harmed anyone. You may get a better deal elsewhere. Also, do not go by the lofty claims in the advertisements. Ask your friends who have already used the product for a proper feedback on it. Use internet to power your search. Read the pros and cons of various types of cushions.
Hold back your purchase if you are travelling somewhere with a reputation for handcrafted items. Meticulously designed Peruvian wool, Indian kalamkari, Irish crochet or Belgian lace cushion covers and pillowcases can give many times better facelift to your home than the run of the mill options. If you are good at needlework or knitting why not use own skills to create beautiful cushion covers? If time is on the shorter side, you may do it for one room at a time.
To learn a few more tricks of giving a new look to your home, see this post here.