Welcome in a colourful 2016 with the Pantone Top 10 Shades

Pantone’s colourful journey started in 1962. Since its very inception, Pantone is working relentlessly for a standardised colour production system. Every year fashion, design and interior décor world wait with bated breath for the company to announce the Colour of the Year and set the trend for the upcoming season. Call it a fashion or fad, embracing Pantone’s top 10 colours is a sure way of giving your home a trendy makeover. This year Pantone top 10 swatches include those colours that help represent the more vibrant and wittier you.

Colours have an indisputable impact on our psyche. It can affect our lives in more ways than one. The powerful connection between colours and our lives is acknowledged for ages and reflects in the traditional beliefs. We find colours rich with symbolical meanings. If this sounds overly metaphysical, just think of red, yellow and green of a traffic signal. You will find out for yourself that how deeply colours impact your life.

It is unlikely that you will wish to incorporate all ten colours in your home. It is better to plan your interior around a central theme. So choose the one that seems best suited for your home. Though considered the trendsetting colours of the season, you will find out many of these are perennial favourites. With any one of these, your home will not look dressed up for one season only.