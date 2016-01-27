The Modern and Cosy Nest for Two

“And at home by the fire, whenever you look up, there I shall be – and whenever I look up, there you shall be.” Isn’t that the essence of romantic home that every couple yearns for? When these young love birds of Piso Vilas decided to begin a new life together, they too hardly wanted anything more than this. They chose the historic port city of Vigo to be their home. With a coastline studded with charming beaches overlooking the Atlantic Ocean and the forest parks cloaking it with lush vegetation, Vigo proves to be one of the most attractive places in Spain to build a cosy nest.

The owners chose Piso Vilas to be their new home only to discover that it required considerable remodelling to have it upgraded to a habitable space compliant with modern tastes. They sought the assistance of Castroferro Arquitectos and depended on their considerable experience to see it refurbished according to their requirements. The result is here for you to see and appreciate.