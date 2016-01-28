A Modern Home with a Traditional Touch

Art is a universal language. It appeals to everyone who has an eye for beauty. For inspirations, it also borrows heavily from everywhere, because art knows no boundaries. It is for some time now that Japan embraced modernism in architecture and interior décor. Modern conception of minimalism is actually an age old practice in Japan. A Japanese house can never put up with any clutter. Skilful organisation is key to every home in Japan and house owners willingly comply with the stringent social requirements of cleanliness and taste that every house must exhibit.

Over the years, many ancient practices have given way to the new. Improvements of technology have made the tasks of architects and designers simpler in many ways. Yet, many parts of a home in Japan remain a diligent production of hand. Modern structures base their design ideals on the traditions of the land. This only helps them to build houses that are aesthetically pleasing yet robust enough to last for generations. Like all art in Japan, a house too is a product of love and labour. The meticulousness of Ota House only shows the efficacy of such ancient practices.