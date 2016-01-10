Illuminating ideas for the perfect living room ambience

Not all living rooms these days are set up around a TV set: in fact, many are switching off their modern distractions for more wholesome, family-friendly and quiet activities. While there's nothing wrong with a little television as such, a good living room really ought to double as the sort of space that you can lay back on a comfortable couch and enjoy a good book too—all under a perfect blend of interior lighting, of course.

There are so many styles and types of lamps suited to maximising our relaxation in the living room, but it's a good idea to consider the varieties that will likely work the best for you. Here, we have a fabulously inviting living room space, replete with Chesterfield-style couch in a rustic, worn-brick and concrete floor setting, tied together with rustic coffee table and rug. It's a fine set up, but the real feature in this scene is the impressive feature floor lamp: brilliantly industrial, chrome finished, in keeping with the overall aesthetic of this cosy, inviting room. As well as looking fantastic, it spills a perfect quality of light over the couch space for a fantastic reading lamp.

Selecting furnishings and accessories such as lamps can be a tricky thing when it comes to getting the balance right, whether it concerns your living spaces or any other space in the home. If you're in need of a little guidance or a few tips, why not chat to a professional to get you started?