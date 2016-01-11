6 tips for designing a teenager's bedroom

Designing a child’s room can be a wonderful experience: with so many options and creative freedom – more than perhaps any other room in the house—you can really let your imagination run free. But what happens when that child of yours starts to grow up? And what happens when they start to grow out of their more childish preferences and start settling into a whole range of new interests?



Designing a room for a teenager can be a tricky task: not only are they starting to change in more ways than one, but those changes are likely to keep on coming thick and fast right through until early adulthood. Creating a space for them that meets their new stylistic preferences, as well as their more practical needs (such as a good desk, well lit space for studying, and a good, solid bed for a growing, and ever-sleeping teen) can be quite a challenge. Today on homify, we’re taking a look at how to create the ultimate teenager’s bedroom: a space that meets each need and helps to induce a sense of relaxation and allure.

Read on, bring out your inner teenager, and get inspired about creating a fantastic space for your rapidly growing youngster.