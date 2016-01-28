Give your home an opulent baroque makeover

Baroque – a period between 16th and 18th century that became closely associated with excellence in art, architecture and culture. It is a phase that gave birth to such masterful works of art as painted by the Carracci brothers, Pietro da Cortona, Caravaggio, Peter Paul Rubens and Francisco de Zurbaran; sculpture and architecture as created by Gian Lorenzo Bernini and Francesco Borromini; music as composed by Antonio Vivaldi and Johann Sebastian Bach. In all its forms art came to exhibit a pronounced preference for expressiveness, intricate details, a sense of high drama, depth of light and shadow.

In modern time, to decorate a home in baroque style would be an act of fine balance, because you will need to showcase a fondness for lavish decorations sans any creeping sense of tackiness. Also, baroque interior in modern era is no longer pure baroque, but a union of many different artistic ideals like that of neoclassicism and, even, nouveau. A harmonious blend of various classical styles will also produce stellar results if you remember Giuseppe Mazzini’s words, “Art does not imitate, but interpret.” On that note let us begin decorating our home in baroque style.