Before and After: Conversion of a Dairy Farm

In the midst of Barcelona once lay a crumbling old dairy complete with a barn. The dairy farm was one of the cities many crumbling old architectural beauties, and in this lovely Spanish city by the sea, it was eventually bought by French architect Marc Mazeres who wanted to give the building a new life.

The dairy farm had become decrepit since it became illegal to house livestock within the very centre of the city. Although the building was in a sorry state of repair, at 274 square meters it was huge and just happened to be located in Gracia, now one of the trendiest bohemian barrios in the city.

Fortunately, the architect decided not to subdivide the property as many might have done and decided to convert it into a family home, complete with a garage and an exterior patio. With the help of local architect Lluís Corbella, the two went to work. Although they loved the original features, the building needed to be stabilised. So they kept the original brick facade and roof, but aside from a few original ceiling beams and a central supporting pillar, everything else was removed. Join us for a photo tour to see what came next.