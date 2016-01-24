The many decisions that go into the design of a bathroom are often dominated by the financial and physical limitations of bathroom size and layout. But when it comes to covering the shower area, there is often a little more room to play. This is of course fantastic if you're stuck with an existing layout and just want to add a small personal touch.

A shower screen, curtain or other options allow us the possibility to experiment with less permanent options. Perhaps the light colour scheme looks a little too clinical or isolated from the rest of the home's décor. With a decorative screen or bright splash of colour, your bathroom may just have that tiny extra 'oomph' it needs. This is your chance to imbue the bathroom with a little more unique or personal flair.

The other big bonus in exploring shower coverings is that there is an option to suit all budgets. So come with us to explore 7 ways to cover your shower. You're sure to find something that will get you singing in the shower.