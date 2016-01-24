The many decisions that go into the design of a bathroom are often dominated by the financial and physical limitations of bathroom size and layout. But when it comes to covering the shower area, there is often a little more room to play. This is of course fantastic if you're stuck with an existing layout and just want to add a small personal touch.
A shower screen, curtain or other options allow us the possibility to experiment with less permanent options. Perhaps the light colour scheme looks a little too clinical or isolated from the rest of the home's décor. With a decorative screen or bright splash of colour, your bathroom may just have that tiny extra 'oomph' it needs. This is your chance to imbue the bathroom with a little more unique or personal flair.
The other big bonus in exploring shower coverings is that there is an option to suit all budgets. So come with us to explore 7 ways to cover your shower. You're sure to find something that will get you singing in the shower.
Depending on your bathroom habits, this may be an option for the exhibitionists among us! A frameless glass enclosure is an undoubtedly slick and sophisticated choice. The transparent look creates a light and airy ambience that will suit more contemporary decors and minimalist bathrooms. It would be very easy to overlook and bump into, so it may not be the best choice for those with small children. Another factor to consider is that the slightest smudge or build up in bathroom grime will show quite quickly, so this is an option that really requires a disciplined approach to cleaning!
If you like to change your decor from time to time, a simple shower curtain is a great option. Although mould and mildew are a common problem here, curtains are easy to clean with a little bleach in the washing machine. Go for something that hangs at the right length though to avoid excess splash. The best thing about a shower curtain is that you can try out some bold and beautiful designs like this one by Juniqe. Go wild, curtains are relatively inexpensive and you can swap them around when the look gets a bit tired. You could even swap them around to suit the seasons.
For a classic country or Scandinavian look, consider a simple white frame with doors. The look is timeless and will suit any number of bathroom designs. Keep in mind that that bathroom grime and soapsuds will show up very quickly on the whitest of frames.
A half wall or low shower wall is a good compromise and offers the best of both closed and open options. The low wall provides a little more privacy than a full glass screen and minimises the issue of excess splash. At the same time, the upper glass screen enables light to pass into the shower area and avoid that closed in feeling.
This gorgeous older-style Victorian bathroom is one for those who are still in the planning stages of their bathroom. The full box glass panels create a shower that is almost a room in itself. With an elevated floor and steps, this is a shower to make you feel like royalty.
The glass etching on this bathroom screen evokes memories of older style art-deco homes when illustrative glass was all the rage. The decorative panels here imbue the space with an elegant, classic look. While the prices of etched glass panels can be prohibitive, there are plenty of decorative vinyl options available online. Although these can be tricky to apply, they are a great, cost effective alternative.
It's easy to overcomplicate things when designing the home or shower of our dreams, so why not consider an open shower without any covering at all! Check out this beautiful slate shower. The surrounding foliage acts as a sort of partial barrier. But otherwise there's nothing but the air, sunshine and the joy of being outdoors on a balmy day.
