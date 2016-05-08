6 ways to improve your small courtyard

Throw open the bedroom window of your 24th floor apartment and pause for a while. Look over the city to the limits of your vision. What do you see? Tall buildings, some rising even higher than yours; ground cloaked in grey asphalt; miniature vehicles running frantically here and there…

Look towards the sky. If you are lucky enough to catch a glimpse of it, in all probability you will see its pretty face covered in dust and smoke rising from below. Now, survey your own apartment. The phalaenopsis, vanda and dendrobium that you are caring for so diligently have now grown big enough to give flowers in most vivid colours. Your indoor rock garden is now smiling and thanking you for caring about them in the last few years.

Your own apartment is wearing a most cheerful look, because you now have that one thing that this city so sorely misses – a patch of greenery. There are also a few, like you, still retain a patch of green in their courtyard and are striving hard to keep it beautiful and let it augment the beauty of our own existence. This post will help everyone to learn how to increase the charm of that small patch of green even further.