Ways for you to colour up your life!

Colours have a greater significance in our lives than we can imagine. So, before we begin a discussion on “how to colour up our lives” it would be better to pause awhile and think that “why and where are we lacking colours” in our lives. When we say that we are missing colours in our lives we generally mean that our lives are lacking in variation, feel boring and, consequently, bland.

At this point you should ask yourself that is this sense of boredom self–inflicted? Perhaps, it is the job you are doing or the kind of relationship you are having with the people around is making your life dull and dreary. What can you do to bring in more positive changes there?

Also, which colour are we missing most? This seemingly innocuous question may reveal a lot about your current situation. Is it the green that you miss most? Our city life is so crowded with concrete jungle, but so devoid of actual greenery. Green is also associated with birth and regeneration. May be, you understand that a phase of your life is coming to an end, but the road ahead is foggy and unclear and it is this state that your subconscious is revolting against.

Understanding these nuances will help you to better manage the existing colours of your life and usher new ones. Forget not that our lives are a tapestry of most vivid colours and your home too should represent your true self. So, here are a few suggestions of the ways you can bring in colours in the interior of your home.