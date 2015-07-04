A fisherman's hut that's bound to surprise

One key principal we've learnt on homify is never to be surprised. However, sometimes a house comes along that is completely new and inspiring. If you haven't heard of a fisherman's hut being a modern and luxurious place to live then don't feel bad, because before today, neither had we!

Originally a little one bedroom “fisherman’s retreat” complete with boat shed, the old shed has been converted into a grander three bedroom home. With its ultra chic interior the fisherman's hut has to be seen to be believed!