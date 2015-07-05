A dazzling new home

LLI Design are a UK based architecture and design firm with a diverse portfolio of housing projects. Today on homify we take a tour of their newest project that displays some of their most inventive and sophisticated work. With so many fascinating design aspects to this new home, it’s difficult to be able to find a place to begin!
Situated in Crouch End, North London, the newly-built attached terrace house is a unique take on contemporary design. Featuring an open planned layout, expansive rooms, high ceilings and a thoughtful décor; it is a home that provides its lucky owners with an envious modern lifestyle.
A rear external perspective gives insight of the homes layout that spans across four levels. Floor-to-ceiling windows have been chosen for first two floors which display the main living, kitchen, and dining areas.
Taking a closer look at the upper levels, we can see the warm tone of the homes cedar timber clad. The look of the timber provides a soft, natural contrast from the dark stained metal framework.
There's even a neatly landscaped garden at the rear of the house. It's a quaint space with a patch of grass and a bed of plants in front of the exposed red brick wall. It's perfect for those without the time to spend maintaining and just want to relax and enjoy their own private garden.
Internally, the home expresses itself as a remarkably modern home that is pleasing to the senses. Every décor aspect has been carefully chosen to be in tandem with the layout of the space. The furnishings chosen by the design team has been arrangement to create a sense of intimacy, but without the feeling of being cramped. Furthermore, the kitchen has been located to the rear of the ground floor to create an interrupted space within both the dining area and the always-accessible outdoor entertaining area outside.
From this angle, we can better appreciate the homes open plan. It is bright and spacious thanks to the all-white backdrop and the influx of natural light that pours in from the glazing. Furthermore, an all-white backdrop like this is perfect place to emphasise the homes double-height ceiling.
