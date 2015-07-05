A dazzling new home

LLI Design are a UK based architecture and design firm with a diverse portfolio of housing projects. Today on homify we take a tour of their newest project that displays some of their most inventive and sophisticated work. With so many fascinating design aspects to this new home, it’s difficult to be able to find a place to begin!

Situated in Crouch End, North London, the newly-built attached terrace house is a unique take on contemporary design. Featuring an open planned layout, expansive rooms, high ceilings and a thoughtful décor; it is a home that provides its lucky owners with an envious modern lifestyle.