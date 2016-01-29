A Stylish Home for a Newlywed Couple

This two storey house stands on a picturesque spot of a major South Korean city. Though spread over two floors the interior boasts of a very limited space. Baomida was entrusted with building and then interior styling this chic town house. The designers were required to make all provisions for a comfortable living in a building that only boasts of a very modest amount of space. But skilled as they are in handling a plethora of residential and commercial projects, this request came as an opportunity in showcasing their abilities.

As this house was meant for a newlywed couple, it turned out to be a very special project as well. Space is hardly a limiting factor when two people find themselves greatly in love with each other. To borrow poet Friedrich Schiller’s words, “In the smallest cottage there is room enough for two lovers.” But it is the onus of the architects and designers to make it as comfortable as possible for the inhabitants, so that investing in a house does not turn out to be a regretful decision.

With space coming only at a premium in the bigger cities, many people need to shell out substantial amounts of their savings to buy a house and then decorate it. A romantic home also needs to be a fully functional home. In a moment or two we will step inside this tiny town house to see how good a job Baomida has done. So stay with us.