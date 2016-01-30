A Charming Farm House in Rural Portugal

Pensão Agrícola stands on an idyllic spot between the historic town of Tavira and the fishing village of Cacela Velha, Portugal. It is surrounded by Algrave on one side. The other side of it gives way to the lagoons of Ria Formosa. The golden sandy shoreline close by is one of the best kept secrets of this farm stay. Boat rides to the tiny islands nearby prove to be altogether an other worldly experience in a place like this. Atelier Rua – Arquitectos was delighted when they were asked to renovate an once attractive farm stay and make additions to the original structure in this scenic spot.
Not only did they manage to take advantages of the spectacular views of the surrounding, but also built Pensão Agrícola’s modish structure based on the existing plan of the house that occupied its place. The renovation gave a remarkable facelift to the deserted and worn out building. The designers also added several other features appropriate for a farmhouse like this.
Worldwide, agritourism is receiving lots of attention as travellers from across the globe are searching for newer and more meaningful ways of surveying the changing face of earth. Creating a deeper rapport with the natural surroundings is becoming as important as getting away from the humdrum of daily living. Pensão Agrícola’s revamped form and look will provide tourists an opportunity of visiting another one of those places that allows a deeper bond with nature in style.
This once pretty farmhouse, set up in 1920, was owned by the family of Silva Gomes. It was built as a wedding gift to the owner’s daughter and remained an active farm till 1970. In its heyday, it used to be surrounded by beautiful fig, almond and orange groves, an ambience which Pensão Agrícola was eager to recreate.
Currently, the farm stay has six suites with private patios. Three of them occupies the older refurbished building and the other three a newly built module. The rural hotel also has a restaurant, snack bar, pool and shop.
The main structure follows the original blue print. Its earthen roof, while walls and geometric shapes fully resonate with the surrounding greenery. It also borrows extensively from the existing design philosophy of village dwellings that can be seen scattered in villages like Cacela Velha.
The gracefully modest interior exudes a bucolic charm. The presence of rustic style roof supported by wooden beams, furniture, decorative elements and floor mats only augment its beauty. Except for the earthen accents, the colour scheme is subdued and accessories minimal. A white traditional sofa, stylish side and corner table and chair only occupy this part of the house.
The breakfast and dining space is decorated with similarly rustic décor. Even being pastoral in nature the tactfully careless furniture helps it to have almost a shabby chic charm. The pendant lighting is suitably amiable. Framed photographs and collages cheer up the interior. The bright green neon “Ciao” is the only urban aspect of interior design here. It is placed in such a way that can be seen right from the reception area.
Despite being basic in its décor, the bedroom suite affords all modern comforts. Beautiful framed photographs and wall art deck up its interior. The roof is all wooden. The bedside lighting fixtures can be seen hanging from a couple of branches in irregular shapes. Like other parts of the building, the bedroom wears an all white look.
A long uninterrupted terrace provides a space to rest as well as soak in the beauty of the surrounding. In the evening the same place transforms into a hub of socialisation between the lodgers of different parts of the country and beyond.
The pool side may exhibit a rather Spartan look, but it serves the purpose of providing a cool splash when necessary. The approach has elaborate facilities of relaxation, sun bathing and enjoying a fruity lunch.
The building stands on a plot boasting of a reasonable size. Nooks and corners for sitting, catching the latest gossips around or simply relaxing are abound here. One such corner is turned into an open lounge. Colourful chairs and tables are placed there for the comfort of the guests.
An ancient well also original to the building, has been renovated and now stands close to the entrance. At this place which turns arid at certain times of the year, it serves more than a decorative purpose. Moreover, it preserves the pastoral charm of the surrounding that the present owners were so keen to maintain.
This house will provide you with some more interesting ways of creating a rural abode for yourself.