A Charming Farm House in Rural Portugal

Pensão Agrícola stands on an idyllic spot between the historic town of Tavira and the fishing village of Cacela Velha, Portugal. It is surrounded by Algrave on one side. The other side of it gives way to the lagoons of Ria Formosa. The golden sandy shoreline close by is one of the best kept secrets of this farm stay. Boat rides to the tiny islands nearby prove to be altogether an other worldly experience in a place like this. Atelier Rua – Arquitectos was delighted when they were asked to renovate an once attractive farm stay and make additions to the original structure in this scenic spot.

Not only did they manage to take advantages of the spectacular views of the surrounding, but also built Pensão Agrícola’s modish structure based on the existing plan of the house that occupied its place. The renovation gave a remarkable facelift to the deserted and worn out building. The designers also added several other features appropriate for a farmhouse like this.

Worldwide, agritourism is receiving lots of attention as travellers from across the globe are searching for newer and more meaningful ways of surveying the changing face of earth. Creating a deeper rapport with the natural surroundings is becoming as important as getting away from the humdrum of daily living. Pensão Agrícola’s revamped form and look will provide tourists an opportunity of visiting another one of those places that allows a deeper bond with nature in style.