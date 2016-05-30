A bright and airy apartment in Seoul

So often we come across a beautiful home that owes much of its glamour to natural benefits of the space such as a lovely view, decadent garden or an unparalleled generosity of space. But today on homify we are visiting Seoul to explore a fantastic family home that springs from a common construction that can be found in many a modern city. This of course means that it may offer some practical inspiration for potential home renovators.
Interior designers Baomida were given the challenge of creating a family apartment out of a bright, but rather ordinary apartment space. They added raised platforms and glass partitions to act as room dividers and created separate living zones with lots of natural light. Next, they employed a monochromatic palette, Scandinavian decor and minimalist furnishings. The end result is a bright and cosy family home with a distinct personality all of its own.
To explore more, come on a photo tour of this stylish contemporary family home.
We will start with the open-plan dining area. Here is where the main stylistic themes of the decor are established in the black-framed glass door that is matched by the transparent glass panels that separate the kitchen from the rest of the living area. The dining area or eating nook possesses both benches and standard black chairs as seating options. Pale, minimalistic artworks on the wall and string pendant lights complete the light, contemporary feel of the space.
There is just one small exterior window in this kitchen, but the transparent glass panels allow an abundance of light from the living area to flood the kitchen. The stainless steel kitchen benches and high gloss white kitchen cupboards create a contemporary sleek look.
The main benefit of the space is the natural light. The designers have chosen to allow this light to infuse the space by the use of thin, gauzy mute grey curtains. Small and transparent coffee tables accentuate the light, airy quality of the space. The living area is left relatively uncluttered with a simple black sofa and a raised wooden platform for a minimalist look.
Here of course we can also see how effectively the artwork on the wall has been used to highlight the monochromatic palette used throughout the home. The undulating lines in the painting offer a soft, light-hearted quality to the space that may have otherwise been a little harsh with such a stripped back palette.
The home office here is a great example of how an awkward space can be turned into a very functional study area. The long, black desk offers lots of space for two people and the high bookshelf and lower cabinets offer lots of storage. A pin-board covering the wall also offers options for hanging implements and perhaps brainstorming ideas.
As with the other rooms, the black glass panels here have been used as a room divider and to allow light to pour into the room.
This simple, wooden bedroom possesses the same diffuse airy quality of the other rooms. But what's really interesting here is how the designers have created a very distinct sleeping area. The raised wooden platform that was used in the living area has been used here to create both additional storage space and a psychological cocoon from the rest of the room. The same glass panels also continue the theme and a small desk area provides a separate study area.
Here the light, fresh ambience continues with crisp white bed linen and a beautifully sanded wooden floor. The folding French doors open up to a bright balcony area, and an unusual ceiling light floods the room with even more illumination.
Another light and airy space, the children's bedroom provides ample room to play and relax. The soft neutral tones continue, with toys and possessions neatly stowed away in wooden cabinets.
For a change of pace, an opaque wall here divides the children's sleeping area from their desk space. Built in white shelving and desk space creates a seamless, minimalist look. The diamond pattern of the wallpaper is a Scandinavian touch that offers more visual interest for a young child.
To finish our tour, we will examine the simple cream bathroom. A long recessed panel light, transparent glass shower screen and unbroken lines of his and hers washbasins offer an understated, minimalist look. It takes a moment or two to even notice that the light bathroom is actually windowless. Now that's clever design at work!
