A bright and airy apartment in Seoul

So often we come across a beautiful home that owes much of its glamour to natural benefits of the space such as a lovely view, decadent garden or an unparalleled generosity of space. But today on homify we are visiting Seoul to explore a fantastic family home that springs from a common construction that can be found in many a modern city. This of course means that it may offer some practical inspiration for potential home renovators.

Interior designers Baomida were given the challenge of creating a family apartment out of a bright, but rather ordinary apartment space. They added raised platforms and glass partitions to act as room dividers and created separate living zones with lots of natural light. Next, they employed a monochromatic palette, Scandinavian decor and minimalist furnishings. The end result is a bright and cosy family home with a distinct personality all of its own.

To explore more, come on a photo tour of this stylish contemporary family home.