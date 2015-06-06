A ship house

Designed by architect Lee Guilfoyle, and constructed by Sapphire spaces, the
Ship House is a grand example of a contemporary beach house design in an area of natural beauty. Situated on the coast of Devon, England, the home takes full advantage of the beautiful landscape and dramatic coastal views. Today on homify we take a short tour within the kitchen and communal spaces which epitomises the sense of modernity and style. Keep reading to see inside…
The home presents itself as an iconic structure over three floors. A cedar timber has been mounted across exterior along with a white render. Large panes of glazing across each level ensure a panoramic view no matter which room the dweller chooses to reside within.
As expected, the shared kitchen and dining areas continues the modern look of the exterior. The highlight is the island benchtop that incorporates the meal preparing area, stove top, water access, integrated appliances, as well as sliding drawers underneath. Next to the island benchtop a dining timber table is perfectly situated to take full advantage of the light from the morning sun during breakfast time.
Looking towards the kitchen we can appreciate the modern style of the home. There is a tangible lightness to the space thanks to the opened retractable sliding doors and the series of windows above on the ceiling which allow plenty of light to enter. This is even greater emphasised by the muted colour scheme which consists of a dominant white, creams, greys, and and touches of black.
In this image we take a closer look at the island benchtop with its glistening gloss finish. The material looks to be corian because of its sleek, unmistakable edge. Corian has a finish that appears like a cross between plastic and stone and is the perfect choice for kitchens of a modern or contemporary style.
In the final snapshot we can see that further within the home an intimate social area has been made. It's a space that reflects more of an alfresco type area. It's a welcoming setting thanks to the inclusion of a pair of comfy couches, an armchair, and a soft rug underfoot.
