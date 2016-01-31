Sofa trends to dominate 2016

Next to bed, sofa is the most permanent and prominent piece of furniture in every home. Interestingly, the modern version of sofa or couch that we get to use now is quite a late invention. London’s Victoria and Albert Museum has a great collection of early sofas from 17th, 18th and 19th centuries. One of these, the earliest surviving sofas of all, belongs to 1690. Also known as a settee, it boasts of very intricately designed upholstery and an elegant shape, but skimpy cushioning.

Over a period of time, repeated experimentations produced more comfortable and elaborate designs. A large part of this is courtesy the French craftsmen who were almost in competition with each other to produce beautiful and unique canapés fit for kings. Quite a few of these graced the royal courts of Europe including that of the Versailles. Rococo era produced some of the most lavish examples of furniture, including couches.

However, in some other parts of the world like in the Middle East, couches were already a well known piece of furniture. Terms like sofa, divan, cushion etc owe their origins to this part of the world.

At the turn of last century, changing socio-economic conditions and birth of constructivism gave rise to new trends in the interior décor and design world. Some of the sofa designs that we now see are heavily influenced by the aesthetics of the time. Every year refreshingly new ideas also give sofas a new lease of life. Today, we are presenting some of the latest trends in the world of sofa beds.