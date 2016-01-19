6 requirements for a cat friendly home

Cat lovers unite, for today we are going to discuss how to make your home worthy for a cat. You may already have years of experience with one or more than one kitties, you may just be dreaming of having one at home or you don’t own a cat as a pet but love them anyway. This post would prove informative for everyone who is an ailurophile. Yes, that is the linguist’s term for those who fancies cats.

Do you know that which type of pet you own can say a lot about you? Studies suggest that cat lovers can be more introverted than the dog lovers. They also tend to be smarter, more independent and open minded. What if you have both cats and dogs at home? I am sure no one knows about it yet! But it is true that the behaviour of pets can reveal a lot about our personalities. It is impossible to have a cranky pet in an amiable home and vice versa.

This article, however, is not about us or our well being, but our dear feline friends’. So without anymore ado we are going to let the cat out of the bag, this time intentionally.