A chic, Scandinavian-style apartment that's full of ideas

It's no secret here in Singapore that we love some good, Scandinavian-style interior design. And why shouldn't we? It's chic, stylish and super-suited to our apartment lifestyle. It's also a great way to find the balance of cosy and chic when putting a room together or thinking about an interior theme.

This gorgeous apartment, designed and styled by none other than INT2 Architecture, if filled to the brim (in beautiful, minimalist style) with ideas for you to get inspired by and copy. From the living room to the laundry, there's not one piece of furniture that's out of place, and there's not one element we don't love.

So take a look and see what you think…