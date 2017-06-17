A small, smart and oh-so-chic apartment

Whether large or small, decorating our homes and apartments is one of the great joys of having one in the first place. It can be stressful at times, but with the right guidance and a clear understanding of our own ideas it's pretty achievable, and equally rewarding.

One of the best ways to find inspiration is obviously to look to what has already been crafted and created by those with an affinity for interior design, such as the professionals from INT2Architecture who have presented us here with one of their most beautiful apartment designs.

From the living room to the bathroom, not one element is misplaced or missing. What's even more impressive is that they've managed to stick to a theme while simultaneously ensuring that each room has individual depth and character.

Take a look for yourself, and let us know what you think… or if you get inspired!