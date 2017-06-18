The perfect minimalist apartment

Many of us dream of achieving the perfect, beautiful, minimalist-style apartment. Packed to the brim with almost nothing and exuding style with ease and precision, these homes are not only easy on the eye, but relaxing for the soul.
INT2Architechture have demonstrated once again that with the right planning and a clear theme in mind, even the most challenging of ideas can indeed come to fruition.
What we love about the minimalist style and minimalism in general is that it is rich with the principles of Feng Shui and reflection, rather than filling our homes with endless objects we don't really need, the minimalist home encourages thoughtful, useful and ultimately pleasant items.
As this apartment demonstrates, there is no need for that which brings us no use or benefit, but even when we opt for a low-item home, a stunning design can still be achieved. Bravo!
A couch, a rug, a coffee table, a shelf and some plants. There is not much in this living room yet somehow the result feels full, warm and inviting. A perfect example of minimalist design.
From this angle the coffee table takes pride of place (we love this style) and we can see another lamp attached to the wall. The edison look might be a little overdone at this point, but it certainly works here.
Just because you're opting for a minimalist home, or lifestyle, doesn't mean that you have to skimp out on the things that you enjoy. In fact, minimalism would likely encourage the opposite. If you happen to like watching TV, then by all means by one and incorporate it into your home.
As always, making use of the space that we have to work with is pivotal in apartment living. While minimalism inherently encourages the accumulation of less
stuff, it is unavoidable that certain things will pile up and that we'll need to put them somewhere. This wardrobe/clothing area maintains a sense of flow and even manages to look stylish.
When assessing any apartment, we're usually most excited about the kitchen, and this space doesn't disappoint. From the all-white look of the cabinetry to the wooden feature wall to the little peak of the dining area with a bit of 70s influence… there's nothing to fault.
Another great example of making optimal use of a little nook, the designers here have managed to squeeze a laundry in. Most remarkable? They've done so without compromising style. Kudos.
Keeping it strictly stripped back, this bedroom is mostly empty… but that's the exact things that makes it so relaxing.
Children might seem like the living opposite of the minimalist lifestyle, but if you do have them, there are still ways to care for them in style (though their wellbeing should of course, always come first… )
Going for the ever-popular all-white tile look, this bathroom is small but effective in terms of style and practicality.
