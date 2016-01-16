Essentials of a feng shui bedroom

Feng shui, literally meaning wind and water, symbolises harmony and an oneness with nature. By channelling the flows of chi or energy, it promotes healthier and more fulfilling life. From time to time, this ancient belief system originating in China, has been vilified for its mystical practices and was called a superstition. But with life becoming so complex with every passing day, people are forced to look deeper into the ancient wisdom and find grains of truth in it. Besides, no one can deny the need of leading a more peaceful and happier life.
As you get more acquainted to the feng shui practices, you will come to see for yourself that how simple alterations can bring in positive changes in life. No knowledge of metaphysics is required to understand how practical some of these practices are.
While feng shui advocates healthier practices and wishes to present you with a prosperous life, it is not meant to be an easy way of winning a lottery which would make you a millionaire overnight. But some of its benefits will be deeper and more enduring than money can offer. There is also a spiritual aspect of feng shui which you need to learn about slowly, once you have got the basics right. The following are some of the fundamental ways of decorating a feng shui bedroom.
According to feng shui, bedroom colours should be soothing and relaxing. All white colour, however stylish and in vogue, is highly discouraged. White is too energetic a colour and is not suitable for a place meant for resting. A completely black, very dark grey or deep blue is not considered a good choice either. These colours are depressive in nature and should only be used sparingly. Red is a colour of deep passion and must be tempered with other subtler tones. Beige, skin tones and earthen tones are considered to be good base colours. Avoid striped wall paper or soft furnishings. They tend to encourage arguments.
Study the layout of your home or apartment to know which direction your bedroom occupies. According to feng shui, each direction corresponds to one of the five basic constituents of life. For example, north is governed by water, south by fire, east by wood element and so on. You can choose a colour depending upon the positioning of your bedroom and the area of your life that needs energising. Of course, you will need expert guidance at the beginning. Also, pay close attention to your intuition. Our subconscious knows a lot many things than we care to acknowledge.
Feng shui prefers a full bed sans any sharp edges. The clean lines and geometric shapes increase the rapidity of energy flow instead of harnessing it properly. Acute angles tend to negatively influence relationships between partners. Carved shapes, on the other hand, reduces stress and promotes loving tenderness even for oneself.
The placing of the bed is ultra important in feng shui. It should not be placed under any heavy beam. So, if your room has exposed beams try to use a false ceiling underneath to avoid any health complications. No bed should face the doorway, but a clear view of the door must be obtainable from the bed itself. Similarly, no bed should face toilets due to an inflow of foul energy.
Feng shui recommends mirrors to be confined to the dressing room only. Too many mirrors at home make people unduly self conscious. If you must have a mirror or your dressing room occupies a corner of your bedroom use round mirrors instead of square or rectangular ones. Sharp edges are discouraged here too. You should not get up from bed to face the mirror.
No mirror should ideally be placed above the headboard. But if you have an old fashioned fireplace with chimney above, place a mirror on top of it to prevent any loss of energy. Use of mirrored surfaces like on the wardrobes is also highly discouraged as they inspire yang by emphasising on the metallic elements.
A cluttered space prevents free flowing of positive vibe. Stale air, dust and negative energy get trapped in the clutter causing us great physical and emotional distress. A lot of chronic medical complications related to congestion are results of cluttered space and slovenly habits. Though not apparent from the outside, an unorganised space has potent capabilities of destroying relationships.
That is why a feng shui bedroom prefers not having a headboard full of useless items or anything tucked under the bed. Clothes, shoes and accessories should stay in the dressing room or, in the absence of a dressing, in a wardrobe with wooden shutters. Get rid of anything that brings back memories of a traumatic phase of life, photographs of deceased ones etc. Do not also keep medical reports or any kind of bills in your bedroom. See how skilfully architect Robert Gurney accessorised this bedroom with the beauty of the surrounding woods.
A feng shui compliant bedroom must not have tv, laptop or any other electronic gadget of similar nature. The magnetic field created by these electronic devices causes sleep disturbances. Invest maximum time here to relax your mind and body or enjoy a pillow talk with your partner. In a studio apartment this may not be completely possible. In such scenarios, you can use a screen to separate the entertainment area from your sleeping zone. Do not keep your mobile phones tucked under your pillow.
Choose to hang paintings or photographs that exude a positive charm. Do not place too many of them together. Image of peach blossoms promotes good health and more joyful rapport with life. Do not keep photographs or any other form of artwork that is harsh, chaotic and speaks of a situation that is destructive in nature. Avoid having images of ferocious animals in your bedroom. Horses are too energetic in nature and must be kept away from bedroom. Maintaining water bodies, aquarium and fountains – real or imagery – is not so cool an idea for a bedroom.
You can have naturally perfumed candles and earthen oil lamps. Fresh flowers and leaves are also welcome thought potted plants are discouraged. Withered flowers, dried leaves or twigs may suck the sap out of your life so keep them away from your bedroom.