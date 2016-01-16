Essentials of a feng shui bedroom

Feng shui, literally meaning wind and water, symbolises harmony and an oneness with nature. By channelling the flows of chi or energy, it promotes healthier and more fulfilling life. From time to time, this ancient belief system originating in China, has been vilified for its mystical practices and was called a superstition. But with life becoming so complex with every passing day, people are forced to look deeper into the ancient wisdom and find grains of truth in it. Besides, no one can deny the need of leading a more peaceful and happier life.

As you get more acquainted to the feng shui practices, you will come to see for yourself that how simple alterations can bring in positive changes in life. No knowledge of metaphysics is required to understand how practical some of these practices are.

While feng shui advocates healthier practices and wishes to present you with a prosperous life, it is not meant to be an easy way of winning a lottery which would make you a millionaire overnight. But some of its benefits will be deeper and more enduring than money can offer. There is also a spiritual aspect of feng shui which you need to learn about slowly, once you have got the basics right. The following are some of the fundamental ways of decorating a feng shui bedroom.