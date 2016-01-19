How to re-decorate your apartment in one weekend?

Last Friday one of my close friends called up rather late at night. She got late information that her parents are coming to visit her on a surprise trip. They will stay with her for about three weeks so that they can spend some time together this holiday season. My friend stays away from home, so this was a rather happy occasion for her. But why did she sound so concerned? She sounded desperate over phone!

As it turned out that her parents are coming on the following Monday and she had only two days’ time to put her “house” in order. I knew, she never practiced orderliness at home yet in only two days time she was to give her reasonably sized apartment a new look. This sounded an impossibility to her and, frankly, I too was somewhat at a loss while trying to give a few useful suggestions. So I requested for some time and advised her to get busy tidying up her apartment in the meantime.

Later the same evening I mailed her a detailed to do list which she needed to follow scrupulously. I got the report today. Her mother is thoroughly impressed with her beautiful apartment and her skills of maintaining the house. In fact, she was positively surprised at her daughter’s “changes” since the early days when she would hate even keeping her own room in order!

So I thought it appropriate to share the list, after a few minor alterations, with you. If you are late on starting your refurbishments plans for the new year, or do not want too elaborate a program, this is the ideal recipe for you.