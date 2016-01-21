Decorate your garden with the right plants

Roman philosopher Cicero believed, “If you have a garden and a library, you have everything you need.” Indeed, our love of gardening is nearly as old as the history of humankind itself. The Hanging Garden of Babylon is part of lore, as it also immortalises King Nebuchadnezzar II’s love for his Queen Amytis who yearned for the green valleys of her homeland.

Vitruvius, a famed architect, of ancient Rome wrote a detailed manual of landscape architecture. The early Romans were worshippers of nature who used to lavish their praises on greenery by creating elaborate stepped gardens, topiaries and fountains. Renaissance gardens were instrumental in giving birth to the famed jardin à la française or French style formal gardens. Gardens of Versailles epitomises their gardening philosophy. The art of gardening also became an endearing pastime among the English.

The other side of Atlantic could not escape this fervent love for landscape architecture. Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden in Virginia, Vallarta Botanical Gardens in Mexico etc bear its sign. We will learn more about the history of gardening as we go along. But before that we will try to utilise some of the tricks of the trade to enhance the beauty of our gardens.