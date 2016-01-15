Create a cool living room for the warmer days

Think winter to be all frosty, foggy and sombre? The mornings lost in smog, the evenings in shower? This all grey impression of winter is really not incorrect. As a season it has its shortcomings, but not much greater than the other ones. If winter days seem anything but cheerful at your home, it is because you have not yet explored the powers of this season and harnessed some of its strong points for your interiors.
Remember the famous words of Albert Camus? “In the depth of winter, I finally learned that within me there lay an invincible summer. And that makes me happy. For it says that no matter how hard the world pushes against me, within me, there’s something stronger – something better, pushing right back.”
The power really lies within you to make any season far brighter than it actually is. So if you have grown up considering winter a real dampener, then why not try a different way of tackling this so called cheerless wintry existence? It hardly takes much effort. All you need to do is follow closely the six tips below and see for yourself how “cool” a winter themed interior can be.
Soothe away your cares with colours of sky and cloud. These hues also happen to be space enhancing. Introduce shades of grey and pretty pastels but do not forget balancing them with neutral white, beige or earthen tones. See for yourself how chic your living room looks. Shades like blue give an airy feeling and is soothing in nature. Pantone announced Serenity to be one of the Colours of 2016. So you may include this too in your living room and give a trendy finish.
Have a sofa that looks cosy and inviting even in a cool shade. You need not replace your existing sofa for this. Upholstering the one you already have in a tone suitable to the overall colour scheme would be sufficient to create a welcoming space. A living room that looks so elegant in winter will certainly not go out of style with the passing of season. If you upholster a sofa in shades of grey, white or any other similarly passive tones remember to spice it up with cushions in brighter hues and busier patterns. Tissage Art de Lys created perfect cushions for this grey couch.
Invest in a centre or coffee table that really keeps anyone’s attention focused on it. Once again, you can recycle your old one if that is possible. It is important that your coffee table should become a style statement for your living room and cheers up the atmosphere just by its mere presence. Depending on the existing décor, you can buy a stylish contemporary table with clean lines and neutral or pastel shades. If your living room is already soaked in grey, white and black then have one with real wooden texture. This will offset the chill created by such metallic shades.
A cosy area rug or two can really introduce a charming sense of discreet glamour. You can match the rug with the colours of cushions and curtains. Luscious fuchsia, sunny yellow and orange are some of the brighter shades that would look great with powdered blue, steel grey or white. If such abundance of bold colours feels not according to your taste, then think of having organic tatami, choir mat with silk borders, jute rug or any other type of carpet in earthen tones. You can also have white, lavender, pistachio and blue rugs with a precondition. Those should preferably have busier motifs to maintain a cheerful space.
Give your shelves and / or bookcase a sleek makeover. They should have an impactful presence even when following the overall colour scheme of the room. One very easy way to incorporate this is to coat them in a duo tone – one neutral combined with one used as the accent colour in your room. Be sparing with the use of accent tone however. Sort your books and stationery in order. Place some nice and unfussy decorative pieces. Voila! You have your haute living room in the middle of a cold winter.
Introduce potted plants and flowers. No matter how bleak it is outside your home, they will instantly light up the interior with their presence. Have plants that are reasonably sturdy and capable of withstanding dry spells even if the room temperature is not going to fall below the comfort level. Pansies, chrysanthemums and dahlias would help create a bright and smiling living room even in the midst of winter haze. You may also have flowering orchids like Cattleya trianae, popularly called “Christmas Orchid” at your living room. But keep them close to the windows during daytime and in a bubble wrap at night.
