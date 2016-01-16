2016 Home Interior Trend Forecast

Welcome another new year. Another new season. Another chance of reconciliation with the past before stepping confidently in the direction of the future. To borrow poet Tennyson’s word it is time to, “Ring out the old, ring in the new / Ring, happy bells, across the snow / The year is going, let him go / Ring out the false, ring in the true.”

In many ways, redecorating the interior also has a symbolic association with a sense of rejuvenation. It is a way of letting go of the past, shedding the old leaves like a wise tree and donning an outfit appropriate for the time ahead. It is a potent time to usher that positivity in our dwellings that we need to possess within ourselves.

For Singapore, it is also a brief lull before the beginning of the next round of festivals starting with the Chinese New Year. This trend forecast will apprise you of all the design ideas that are or is soon going to be in vogue.