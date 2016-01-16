2016 Home Interior Trend Forecast

Welcome another new year. Another new season. Another chance of reconciliation with the past before stepping confidently in the direction of the future. To borrow poet Tennyson’s word it is time to, “Ring out the old, ring in the new / Ring, happy bells, across the snow / The year is going, let him go / Ring out the false, ring in the true.”
In many ways, redecorating the interior also has a symbolic association with a sense of rejuvenation. It is a way of letting go of the past, shedding the old leaves like a wise tree and donning an outfit appropriate for the time ahead. It is a potent time to usher that positivity in our dwellings that we need to possess within ourselves.
For Singapore, it is also a brief lull before the beginning of the next round of festivals starting with the Chinese New Year. This trend forecast will apprise you of all the design ideas that are or is soon going to be in vogue.
In the interior design world, mix and match is an old concept. For example, when we pick a classical theme for our home we rarely stick to a specific time period, but take inspirations from various design ideals that dominated the past centuries. Not only can you harmoniously mix and match past design philosophies, but also the type of soft furnishings, patterns, texture and colours of the elements of decor.
When you spread an intricately designed Persian silk run in your modern home you too are indulging in a bit of mix and match. Nowadays, it has become somewhat of a fashion to include exposed brick or stone wall in a contemporary Scandinavian set up. Conjure up your ideas of mix and match and have fun redecorating the interior of your home.
The minimalist approach is popular for some time now mainly due to the ever shrinking space in urban apartments. On the other hand this is also true that interior design in Japan is prescribing minimalism for ages. Cool grey and neutrals punctuated only by natural wooden elements dominate a Nordic style interior.
Floor to ceiling windows are common in this type of houses and apartments. Eco friendly designs are highly appreciated. Wall to wall carpeting is shunned. A few rustic decorative elements, simple flower arrangement and potted plants are supposed to enhance the cheerfulness of the space.
Another offshoot of the minimalist design trend is increasing popularity of all white interiors. It helps in making the room feel more expansive. Subtle changes of texture are advised to bring out the best effects. Try to combine it with exposed wood, brick, stone or other such organic materials to give your interiors a homely feel.
Blending it with shades of pale grey or beige would also prove be effective in this regard. Belen Ferrandiz Interior Design used white to create a beautifully cosy living room here. A vase full of flowers and few decorative elements would create the comfortable atmosphere that you are looking for.
Recycling interior items is becoming trendier by every passing year. It is a mark of your ingenuity. So look carefully all around you and see what you can reuse after some alterations. Old trunks can be recycled to a coffee table or additional storage spaces. With a few suitable decorative pieces placed tactfully on it ottomans can become your new console table. Some of your old kitchen utensils can now be used to plant indoor herbs, orchids or cacti.
New organisers can be made out of old jewellery boxes and doll houses. Unused fabric, linen and curtains can be stitched into cushion covers, table runners and so on. If you are skilled in needle work or fabric painting you can also create beautiful works of art out of these and decorate your walls with them.
With some modifications suitable to modern tastes and requirements, classical décor is gaining in popularity. Organic elements are increasingly becoming must have aspects of any home. Furniture and cabinets in bright colours are dominating the kitchen décor.
Interests in handcrafted objects are at its peak. Metallic tones are now more popular as accents. To have a better understanding of the anticipated changes in tastes, do not forget to review the sofa bed trends of 2016.
Pantone announced Serenity blue and Rose Quartz pink to be their colours of 2016. A rundown of Pantone’s chosen colours are available here for your reference. This will help you to pick trendy and interesting hues for your interior. Try to pick those that have a more enduring appeal or unite them with colours that are going to last for more than a season.
While selecting a colour palette, it is better to trust on your intuition. It will help you to showcase your personality more effectively than randomly picking a colour in vogue for a season or two. Also, have fun decorating your home. Your geniality can add more refreshing touches in your house or apartment than you consider possible.