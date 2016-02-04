A Picturesque Solace in Nature

Log homes and Alpine chalets were once exclusive properties of village folks and mountain herders. It is difficult to say when people, in search for a shelter, started building log homes for themselves. Log cabins were also mentioned in the architectural treatise of famous author and engineer Vitruvius. These are perhaps the earliest known examples of a modular house that can be dismantled and carried to a separate place with ease.

As an architectural form they vary widely from place to place. The material in use also depends heavily on the availability of the raw materials in the region. The turn of the last century saw some very drastic changes in the world of architecture and design. The once humble log chateaus could not escape the revolutionary changes and slowly seized to be exclusive domains of mountain dwellers.

Now luxury log houses are no longer considered a surprise. The design and décor have changed considerably to suite the refined tastes of the sophisticated clientele. Yet, in structure and essence log homes retain many of their original novelties. The following country house near Ulyanovsk is one of the stellar examples of a chic log home.