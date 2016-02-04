A Picturesque Solace in Nature

Log homes and Alpine chalets were once exclusive properties of village folks and mountain herders. It is difficult to say when people, in search for a shelter, started building log homes for themselves. Log cabins were also mentioned in the architectural treatise of famous author and engineer Vitruvius. These are perhaps the earliest known examples of a modular house that can be dismantled and carried to a separate place with ease.
As an architectural form they vary widely from place to place. The material in use also depends heavily on the availability of the raw materials in the region. The turn of the last century saw some very drastic changes in the world of architecture and design. The once humble log chateaus could not escape the revolutionary changes and slowly seized to be exclusive domains of mountain dwellers.
Now luxury log houses are no longer considered a surprise. The design and décor have changed considerably to suite the refined tastes of the sophisticated clientele. Yet, in structure and essence log homes retain many of their original novelties. The following country house near Ulyanovsk is one of the stellar examples of a chic log home.
A formal lounge occupies the remaining portion of the living room. Except for a basic sofa by the windows and a comfy chair, the lounge has a trunk turned into a centre table. This portion of the room finds itself next to a fireplace that acts as an architectural piece in itself.
The living room, more than one and half time higher than the normal domestic lounges, boasts of generous proportions. Glass windows of equally generous sizes offer extensive views of the outside. It is segregated into two parts one which forms an entertainment zone. Except for a sectional sofa in neutral tone, a couple of chairs and a basic coffee table this area has barely any other furniture. A wrought iron chandelier and floor lamp provide the glimmer inside when evenings set in. The TV is the sole source of entertainment in the area. Natural grandeur outside proves to be too dramatic to require any further diversion.
Though very close to the city, this strikingly beautiful country home is encapsulated in the scenic birch, spruce, pine and aspen forest of its own. Architecturally, it borrows heavily from the earliest known Russian log houses. The corner joints, interlocking technique, rounded wood carvings etc bear testimony to this. Lavka Design, spearheaded by Lavrenteva Irina Kamensky and Anastasia, was instrumental in decorating the interior of this log house according to the client’s tastes.
Technically speaking, the hallway is nothing but a free flowing space included in the lounge area itself. But it received special attention in the hands of the designers. Big traditional mirror and a not so traditional iron console table deck up the area. A sculptural piece and chic pendant lighting act as additional beautifying elements.
The large open type kitchen exudes an understated yet modish charm. It has all the modern amenities in place. The utensils, crockery and other useful items are kept neatly arranged in the cabinets. The flooring showcases a dark wooden texture covered with a protective layer of faux stone. The bar stools and counter top are made of wood with a different hue and texture.
The luxurious dining space, facing the terrace, is decorated with elegant wooden dining set, opulent pendant lighting fixtures and faux tiles on floor. Intricately designed wall art increase the beauty of the dining area even further.
This log house uses similarly understated décor in its master bedroom. Even the metallic cot is styled in such a way that it does reduce the rustic charm of the space or create any clutter. A piece of square tapestry and area rugs provide the dash the colours that this space needed. The views of the outside can be appreciated through the large windows even while lying on the bed.
The country house has a few more bedrooms one of which is dedicated to a younger member of the family. This space too mostly wears neutral shades with the exception of the wooden elements. A chair upholstered in sunny yellow shade brightens up the room.
One of the bathrooms has a detailed tiling on floor. The dark wooden furniture and log interior coated in dark tone create a memorable effect. The bathtub is placed next to a glass door opening towards a private terrace. The lighting fixture with its oriental design adds a touch of glamour.
With the exception of wooden walls and rustic furniture the shower room possess a pitch black mosaic interior. It is further complemented by a granite wash basin and kohl black trash can with a detailed design.