Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

The super stylish Singapore apartment

homify Magazine homify Magazine
homify Modern dressing room
Loading admin actions …

While we are huge fans of minimalism and Scandinavian-style design here at homify, we can also take the time to appreciate many other themes and approaches. This regal but timely example from the team at VOILA Pty Ltd proves that a home doesn't have to be completely on the latest trend to carry a sense of class. In fact, steering clear of trends can in-turn be the more stylish option, and it will likely bring your more longevity. 

Stopping by IKEA and picking up a whole lot of new pieces is tempting, but instead searching out timeless, meaningful items will pay off in the end. 

Take a look at this gorgeous Singapore home and let us know what you think of the style. 

Kitchen-dining

homify Modern dining room
homify

homify
homify
homify

The kitchen itself is sleek, with a glossy white and black finish—but the dining room goes for the full regal look with a chandelier.

Bathroom

homify Modern bathroom
homify

homify
homify
homify

Jumping straight to the bathroom, we see that they've gone for the smart decision of having a separate toilet.

Master bathroom

homify Modern bathroom
homify

homify
homify
homify

Returning to the glossy black look, the bathroom injects a seriously modern feeling into the whole apartment, balancing out the classic elements with ease.

Wardrobe

homify Modern dressing room
homify

homify
homify
homify

Who doesn't want a beautiful, big wardrobe? Well, if you're blessed enough to have the space for one, this is cerainly a design worth taking inspiraiton from.

Bedroom

homify Modern style bedroom
homify

homify
homify
homify

After taking a peek at the other rooms in the home, the style of the bedroom comes as no surprise. A chesterfield bed and thick, floor to ceiling curtains combine for a flawlessly traditional but cool look.

The living room

homify Modern living room
homify

homify
homify
homify

Checking out the living room, we see an entirely different angle on the whole home and are able to understand for the first time just how big the whole thing really is. The TV attached to the wall sits effortlessly in the sofa area, while the wood of the staircase balances out the otherwise deep, dark tones of the home.

Wardrobe no.2

homify Modern dressing room
homify

homify
homify
homify

Tucking more storage space into a corner or a little nook is always encouraged, and this example of an additional wardrobe/closet space demonstrates how well it can be done. 

If you want to see another beautiful apartment in a different style, you might enjoy: The chic, Scandinavian-style apartment that's full of ideas.

The perfect minimalist apartment

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Add SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks