The super stylish Singapore apartment

While we are huge fans of minimalism and Scandinavian-style design here at homify, we can also take the time to appreciate many other themes and approaches. This regal but timely example from the team at VOILA Pty Ltd proves that a home doesn't have to be completely on the latest trend to carry a sense of class. In fact, steering clear of trends can in-turn be the more stylish option, and it will likely bring your more longevity.
Stopping by IKEA and picking up a whole lot of new pieces is tempting, but instead searching out timeless, meaningful items will pay off in the end.
Take a look at this gorgeous Singapore home and let us know what you think of the style.
The kitchen itself is sleek, with a glossy white and black finish—but the dining room goes for the full regal look with a chandelier.
Jumping straight to the bathroom, we see that they've gone for the smart decision of having a separate toilet.
Returning to the glossy black look, the bathroom injects a seriously modern feeling into the whole apartment, balancing out the classic elements with ease.
Who doesn't want a beautiful, big wardrobe? Well, if you're blessed enough to have the space for one, this is cerainly a design worth taking inspiraiton from.
After taking a peek at the other rooms in the home, the style of the bedroom comes as no surprise. A chesterfield bed and thick, floor to ceiling curtains combine for a flawlessly traditional but cool look.
Checking out the living room, we see an entirely different angle on the whole home and are able to understand for the first time just how big the whole thing really is. The TV attached to the wall sits effortlessly in the sofa area, while the wood of the staircase balances out the otherwise deep, dark tones of the home.
Tucking more storage space into a corner or a little nook is always encouraged, and this example of an additional wardrobe/closet space demonstrates how well it can be done.
