Simple elegance in a Singapore home

Designing an apartment or home is never easy, and while it can certainly be an enjoyable process, there are definitely significant elements of stress that creep into the whole thing. Here in Singapore however, we have an undeniable ability when it comes to making clever use of the small spaces that we have to work with.
This stylish apartment designed by Designer House shows that by mixing a personalised plan with some on trend items, the perfect result can be achieved. While this space certainly sticks to modern principles and sprinkles Scandinavian elements in, there are also simple items added—it's not all about design, our personal touches are necessary too.
From the middle of this home, we can see that IKEA was a big element in the whole process, and that there's plenty of breathable space to enjoy.
Sticking to a one wall design, this kitchen features plenty of space to move… and a little island has been incorporated, doubling as a bar and extra bench space.
Here we see the IKEA kitchen island up closer, and this shows us that even mainstream items can be incorporated in useful and flexible ways. A long mirror like this can also help to open a space up more and make it seem bigger than it is.
While it's only one wall, or
European style, they've jam packed plenty of cupboard and storage in… without compromising on the style.
There's not a lot of space here, but they've managed to evoke a feeling of cosiness.
Who doesn't want a bold, stylish chair like this one?
Opting for a free standing sink is a smart way to bring a touch of style to a small bathroom.
Again, this room is pretty small—but they've made it warm and cosy by simple sticking to the basics.
