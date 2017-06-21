Simple elegance in a Singapore home

Designing an apartment or home is never easy, and while it can certainly be an enjoyable process, there are definitely significant elements of stress that creep into the whole thing. Here in Singapore however, we have an undeniable ability when it comes to making clever use of the small spaces that we have to work with.

This stylish apartment designed by Designer House shows that by mixing a personalised plan with some on trend items, the perfect result can be achieved. While this space certainly sticks to modern principles and sprinkles Scandinavian elements in, there are also simple items added—it's not all about design, our personal touches are necessary too.