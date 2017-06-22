Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

Chic, Scandinavian-style for a small Singapore apartment

homify Magazine homify Magazine
Punggol Waterway Brooks BTO, Designer House Designer House KitchenCabinets & shelves Solid Wood Amber/Gold
Loading admin actions …

Small spaces are challenging to work with in terms of design, there's no denying it. However, there is an element of fun that comes with hacking and finding clever ways to make use of the square metres we do have, while maintaining a sense of style. This apartment, designed by the Singapore based genius' Designer House, exudes Scandinavian tone while maintaining a personal and sophisticated sense of Asian style. 
From the semi-rustic kitchen to the cosy little bedroom, there's not a pocket of this home that we don't like. 
Take a look for yourself and see if there elements you want to copy, or spaces that you would change if you lived there. 

Lovely living room

Punggol Waterway Brooks BTO, Designer House Designer House Minimalist living room
Designer House

Punggol Waterway Brooks BTO

Designer House
Designer House
Designer House

A long space can be annoying to work with in terms of style, but they've done a good job here, separating the room into living and dining.

Another angle

Punggol Waterway Brooks BTO, Designer House Designer House Minimalist living room
Designer House

Punggol Waterway Brooks BTO

Designer House
Designer House
Designer House

From this angle we can see that the space is quite small, but that the hall flows and opens up into many other rooms.

A multi-functional dining table

Punggol Waterway Brooks BTO, Designer House Designer House Minimalist dining room
Designer House

Punggol Waterway Brooks BTO

Designer House
Designer House
Designer House

A bench on one side and two chairs on the other—this dining table is intended not only for play but for work, as is confirmed by the tablet upon it. 

A two sided kitchen

Punggol Waterway Brooks BTO, Designer House Designer House KitchenKitchen utensils
Designer House

Punggol Waterway Brooks BTO

Designer House
Designer House
Designer House

With cabinets and work benches spanning both walls in this kitchen, there is plenty of space for cooking and storage.

The office

Punggol Waterway Brooks BTO, Designer House Designer House Minimalist study/office
Designer House

Punggol Waterway Brooks BTO

Designer House
Designer House
Designer House

Transforming an otherwise unused wall into an office space is a practical decision—and it can be done with style.

A little bedroom

Punggol Waterway Brooks BTO, Designer House Designer House Minimalist bedroom
Designer House

Punggol Waterway Brooks BTO

Designer House
Designer House
Designer House

There's not a lot of space in this bedroom, but every possible bit of it has been used resulting in a room with plenty of storage and adequate space for a bed.

Bathroom bliss

Punggol Waterway Brooks BTO, Designer House Designer House Minimalist style bathroom
Designer House

Punggol Waterway Brooks BTO

Designer House
Designer House
Designer House

This small but functional bathroom is actually pretty stylish, considering the constraints with square metres. The free-standing sink, for example, is a great addition. 

If you liked this apartment, you'll probably also like: The small apartment decorated with perfect pastels.

Simple elegance in a Singapore home

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Add SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks