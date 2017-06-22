Chic, Scandinavian-style for a small Singapore apartment

Small spaces are challenging to work with in terms of design, there's no denying it. However, there is an element of fun that comes with hacking and finding clever ways to make use of the square metres we do have, while maintaining a sense of style. This apartment, designed by the Singapore based genius' Designer House, exudes Scandinavian tone while maintaining a personal and sophisticated sense of Asian style.
From the semi-rustic kitchen to the cosy little bedroom, there's not a pocket of this home that we don't like.
Take a look for yourself and see if there elements you want to copy, or spaces that you would change if you lived there.
A long space can be annoying to work with in terms of style, but they've done a good job here, separating the room into living and dining.
From this angle we can see that the space is quite small, but that the hall flows and opens up into many other rooms.
A bench on one side and two chairs on the other—this dining table is intended not only for play but for work, as is confirmed by the tablet upon it.
With cabinets and work benches spanning both walls in this kitchen, there is plenty of space for cooking and storage.
Transforming an otherwise unused wall into an office space is a practical decision—and it can be done with style.
There's not a lot of space in this bedroom, but every possible bit of it has been used resulting in a room with plenty of storage and adequate space for a bed.
This small but functional bathroom is actually pretty stylish, considering the constraints with square metres. The free-standing sink, for example, is a great addition.
If you liked this apartment, you'll probably also like: The small apartment decorated with perfect pastels.