Minimalist style for a Singapore apartment

Sticking to a minimalist palette or theme in apartment design is a bona fide way to to ensure a style that will be equal parts relaxing and enticing. Unless you're a love of clutter, mess and being surrounded by things, the minimalist style and way of life will more than likely appeal to you. As this apartment designed by Designer House demonstrates, you can also draw the line half way and opt for minimalist in some rooms, while maintaining a bit more energy in the others. This approach is smart way to allow yourself different spaces for different moods. At the end of the day however, we all know how important it is to keep the feng shui flowing through all spaces.

Take a look at this beautiful Singapore home and see if there are any ideas or elements that you'd like to recreate in your own space.