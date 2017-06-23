Minimalist style for a Singapore apartment

Sticking to a minimalist palette or theme in apartment design is a bona fide way to to ensure a style that will be equal parts relaxing and enticing. Unless you're a love of clutter, mess and being surrounded by things, the minimalist style and way of life will more than likely appeal to you. As this apartment designed by Designer House demonstrates, you can also draw the line half way and opt for minimalist in some rooms, while maintaining a bit more energy in the others. This approach is smart way to allow yourself different spaces for different moods. At the end of the day however, we all know how important it is to keep the feng shui flowing through all spaces.
Take a look at this beautiful Singapore home and see if there are any ideas or elements that you'd like to recreate in your own space.
From this angle we can see that this kitchen has no shortage or space, with cupboard adorning both sides and plenty of bench space for appliances.
Here we're able to get a better feel for the style and Scandinavian-meets-minimalist look the designers have opted for in this Singapore apartment.
By taking a 360 degree turn, from this angle we can see through the on-trend sliding doors into the living area, which appears equally as inviting as the stripped back kitchen.
This hall/interim space demonstrates with ease that feng shui principlies and a dedication to the minimalist stlye were on the minds of the designers.
Considering the style of the kitchen and other areas of the apartment, it's quite surprising to see that this bedroom doesn't quite conform to the approach of the other rooms. It's still welcoming, however.
The actual structure of this bedroom and the accents chosen are simple but appealing.
