The most charming Singapore apartment

We spend a lot of time talking about minimalism, Scandinavian-style design and all manner of chic, modern approaches to decorating our homes—but sometimes sticking the the basics and taking the no-frills path can actually result in the most cosy, warm, welcoming and surprisingly trendy homes.

There's nothing lacking in this apartment designed by Designer House, in fact it's quite impressive and features many design tricks that are worth taking a second look at, what we mean when we say no frills is that it isn't over the top in terms of attempting to be on trend . Rather, by keeping the concept of home in mind, we're able to envisage ourselves truly living here rather than simply enjoying its pictures on a magazine page.

Take a look for yourself and see if any rooms particularly take your fancy. If you've got a teeny-tiny bathroom, you might like to consider the way they've squeezed a reasonably sized shower in.