Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

The most charming Singapore apartment

homify Magazine homify Magazine
BTO Dawson, Designer House Designer House Modern kitchen
Loading admin actions …

We spend a lot of time talking about minimalism, Scandinavian-style design and all manner of chic, modern approaches to decorating our homes—but sometimes sticking the the basics and taking the no-frills path can actually result in the most cosy, warm, welcoming and surprisingly trendy homes. 
There's nothing lacking in this apartment designed by Designer House, in fact it's quite impressive and features many design tricks that are worth taking a second look at, what we mean when we say no frills is that it isn't over the top in terms of attempting to be on trend. Rather, by keeping the concept of home in mind, we're able to envisage ourselves truly living here rather than simply enjoying its pictures on a magazine page. 
Take a look for yourself and see if any rooms particularly take your fancy. If you've got a teeny-tiny bathroom, you might like to consider the way they've squeezed a reasonably sized shower in. 

The simple little living room

BTO Dawson, Designer House Designer House Modern living room
Designer House

BTO Dawson

Designer House
Designer House
Designer House

Can't you picture yourself here, on the sofa, enjoying a binge-session of your latest series obsession? Or even simply sitting, enjoying a cup of tea? We certainly can.

A more elevated view

BTO Dawson, Designer House Designer House Modern living room
Designer House

BTO Dawson

Designer House
Designer House
Designer House

This view gives a broader sense of how large the living room space actually is, and allows us to see that they've opted for the space saving solution of a TV-unit drilled to the wall. We also see a peek of the dining table.

A small but cosy bedroom

BTO Dawson, Designer House Designer House Modern style bedroom
Designer House

BTO Dawson

Designer House
Designer House
Designer House

Sticking to the grey-scale palette we were introduced to in the living room, the bedroom doesn't knock us over with any bright, popping colours either. While the room is small, the bed itself is rather large, making this a space primarily dedicated to relexation and rest. 

A chic little kitchen

BTO Dawson, Designer House Designer House Modern kitchen
Designer House

BTO Dawson

Designer House
Designer House
Designer House

Breaking away from the grey tones of the other rooms, the wooden bench and splashback of the kitchen in this apartment bring a little bit of vibrancy and mix up the mood. We also can't say no to a gas stove.

Another look at the kitchen

BTO Dawson, Designer House Designer House Modern kitchen
Designer House

BTO Dawson

Designer House
Designer House
Designer House

This angle on the kitchen shows us how much cupboard space is present, and as most of us certainly know, the more storage space we can get—the better.

A small but smart bathroom

BTO Dawson, Designer House Designer House Modern bathroom
Designer House

BTO Dawson

Designer House
Designer House
Designer House

It's clear that the space in this bathroom is severely limited and while the shower and toilet might be a little bit close for some, keeping the space open means that the size is optimised. Who wants a bathroom that you can barely move in?

A second bathroom

BTO Dawson, Designer House Designer House Modern bathroom
Designer House

BTO Dawson

Designer House
Designer House
Designer House

If the first bathroom was too small for you then good news, this apartment actually has a second one that's a bit more spacious but equally stylish. 

Minimalist style for a Singapore apartment

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Add SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks