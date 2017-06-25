Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

The chic but cool Singapore apartment

homify Magazine homify Magazine
BTO @ Punggolin Hotel Style, Designer House Designer House Modern living room
Loading admin actions …

The young couple living in this Singapore apartment wanted more than just a chic and sleek finish; they clearly wanted something that is equally stylish, cool and homely. As evidenced by the mix of on-trend accents and classic furniture pieces, there's certainly a lot of personal influence. 
What is most impressive about this apartment is that while it's relatively small, they haven't gone overboard and crammed it with too much stuff, sticking only to what's necessary and what will bring positive energy. 

A personalised touch

BTO @ Punggolin Hotel Style, Designer House Designer House Modern living room
Designer House

BTO @ Punggolin Hotel Style

Designer House
Designer House
Designer House

The couple this apartment belongs to have decided to make their love of bike riding a centrepiece in this home and while it doesn't necessarily match the rest of the theme it certainly brings that touch of something extra.

A dining room

BTO @ Punggolin Hotel Style, Designer House Designer House Modern dining room
Designer House

BTO @ Punggolin Hotel Style

Designer House
Designer House
Designer House

A user-friendly kitchen

BTO @ Punggolin Hotel Style, Designer House Designer House Modern kitchen
Designer House

BTO @ Punggolin Hotel Style

Designer House
Designer House
Designer House

As with most apartment, the space set aside for the kitchen isn't as huge as we'd like it to be and while this space isn't the smallest we've seen, they've certainly taken advantage of the vertical space to ensure as much storage as possible.

More bench and storage space

BTO @ Punggolin Hotel Style, Designer House Designer House Modern kitchen
Designer House

BTO @ Punggolin Hotel Style

Designer House
Designer House
Designer House

If you've got the opportunity to use two walls in your kitchen then go for it, other than the obvious benefits of adding more working and storage space, it also looks chic thanks to the flowing lines created.

A cosy-meets-chic bathroom

BTO @ Punggolin Hotel Style, Designer House Designer House Modern bathroom
Designer House

BTO @ Punggolin Hotel Style

Designer House
Designer House
Designer House

The sleek, grey tiles bring a sense of neutrality to this bathroom while the wood of the vanity introduces warmth. The space is clearly quite small, but is maximised as much as possible without resorting to a crammed or cluttered look.

The dining area

BTO @ Punggolin Hotel Style, Designer House Designer House Modern living room
Designer House

BTO @ Punggolin Hotel Style

Designer House
Designer House
Designer House

We love sliding doors and partial walls that allow the separation of spaces in small apartments, and the black framed design used here is as stylish as it is practical.

The couple themselves

BTO @ Punggolin Hotel Style, Designer House Designer House
Designer House

BTO @ Punggolin Hotel Style

Designer House
Designer House
Designer House

These two, clearly fans of a good bike ride, have incorporated their passion in to their apartment—and it looks pretty cool. 

If you liked this home, you might also like to check out another local project: The most charming Singapore apartment.

The most charming Singapore apartment
Do you like this apartment? Let us know your thoughts!

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks