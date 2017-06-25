The chic but cool Singapore apartment

The young couple living in this Singapore apartment wanted more than just a chic and sleek finish; they clearly wanted something that is equally stylish, cool and homely. As evidenced by the mix of on-trend accents and classic furniture pieces, there's certainly a lot of personal influence.
What is most impressive about this apartment is that while it's relatively small, they haven't gone overboard and crammed it with too much stuff, sticking only to what's necessary and what will bring positive energy.
The couple this apartment belongs to have decided to make their love of bike riding a centrepiece in this home and while it doesn't necessarily match the rest of the theme it certainly brings that touch of something extra.
As with most apartment, the space set aside for the kitchen isn't as huge as we'd like it to be and while this space isn't the smallest we've seen, they've certainly taken advantage of the vertical space to ensure as much storage as possible.
If you've got the opportunity to use two walls in your kitchen then go for it, other than the obvious benefits of adding more working and storage space, it also looks chic thanks to the flowing lines created.
The sleek, grey tiles bring a sense of neutrality to this bathroom while the wood of the vanity introduces warmth. The space is clearly quite small, but is maximised as much as possible without resorting to a crammed or cluttered look.
We love sliding doors and partial walls that allow the separation of spaces in small apartments, and the black framed design used here is as stylish as it is practical.
These two, clearly fans of a good bike ride, have incorporated their passion in to their apartment—and it looks pretty cool.
