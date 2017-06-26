Your browser is out-of-date.

A Singapore apartment that makes use of its small space

Dawson Renovation, Designer House
This cosy little Singapore apartment got a nice makeover that took it to the next level, and while no square metres were added, the result we see is a stylish, simple and functional home perfect for our local lifestyle. 
The stand-out element for us is the gorgeous, glossy-white kitchen, but what makes the whole apartment so appealing is that clever storage solutions and small space hacks are present throughout. In every room there's a detail or idea that you can copy and implement in your own home, whether you like the specific style or not. 

The perfect kitchen

Dawson Renovation, Designer House
Without overcrowding the otherwise small kitchen we see here, the exact design they've gone for makes clever use of the space but doesn't overdo it.

The TV-on-the-wall solution

Dawson Renovation, Designer House
Rather than take up extra space on the floor and clutter the room up, they've opted for a smart on-wall solution that also brings the TV up to a better viewing height anyway.

Another look at the TV

Dawson Renovation, Designer House
This angle gives us a closer look at the shelves installed around the TV, forming a quasi TV-unit.

Smart storage in the bathroom

Dawson Renovation, Designer House
Going for cupboards underneath the sink as well as shelves around the mirror, there's no denying that Designer House have done a knock-out job of balancing style and practicality.

A cosy warm bedroom

Dawson Renovation, Designer House
If you've got a bedroom with a lack of space, one smart way to add some colour and energy into the room is by opting for a headboard that really stands out, just as they've done here. 

If you like this apartment, you should also check out: Minimalist style for a Singapore apartment.

The chic but cool Singapore apartment

