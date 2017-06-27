Your browser is out-of-date.

The renovation of a messy Singapore apartment

Mr Kuna TPY Lor 8, Designer House
There was nothing inherently wrong with this simple little Singapore apartment in the first place, but it was clear that it needed a bit of a freshen up. Luckily, the designers from Design House jumped in and took care of it, ensuring that every room got a refreshing new touch. The results speak for themselves, but what's most impressive for us is that they didn't actually have to do a lot of renovating to achieve their result, they simply worked with what they had and improved it, just as any good interior designers should be able to do. 

We're particularly fond of the stone feature wall, which adds an earthy element to the otherwise modern-style home. 

The kitchen was a bit of a mess

Kitchen
The structure itself here is quite appealing, it was just the mess that brought a negative mood to the space.

Some nice lighting

Prayer
These new lights add some more energy to this little seating area in the kitchen.

Smart bathroom storage

Master Bath Room
Adequate storage is absolutely necessary in all small apartments, and shelves above the toilet is always a good option to go for.

Making use of space in the bedroom

MBR
While there's no space in this bedroom for a chest of drawers, sideboard or TV stand, they've managed to incorporate the entertainment system into the wall, allowing for viewing from bed.

A stone feature wall

entrance
This stone wall adds another layer to the design, introducing somewhat of a European influence.

The living room

Living & Dining Hall View
Big and bright, there is actually nothing missing in the living room. What's special about it is that it balances the modern style with the personal feeling of the people living here.

More smart storage

Boys Room (elder)
When you've got a lack of square metres on the floor, it's vital to make use of walls and vertical space.

Another look at the living room

Living Hall
Here we get a better look at the floor and the way they've brought energy into the apartment by mixing up the look and feel of many of the walls.

Another bedroom

Boys Room ( Younger)
This bedroom is just as small as the first one we saw, but they've once again stylishly used the space available to offer as much storage as possible.

If you liked this Singapore home, you might also like: A Singapore apartment that makes use of its small space.

A Singapore apartment that makes use of its small space

