Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

The most incredible Singapore home

homify Magazine homify Magazine
Zig Zag House, MinistryofDesign MinistryofDesign Modern houses
Loading admin actions …

We all know that our country and city features some of the most impressive homes in the world—in terms of architecture as well as individual style. This Zig-Zag house, brought to us by the masterminds of Ministry of Design, demonstrates that by mixing creativity and practical principles, the best possible outcomes are achieved. 
Playing with layers and materials, the completed project features a green roof, elongated swimming pool and plenty of decking space. 
If you think the external view is impressive, wait until you see the beauty and simplicity of what waits inside. 

An external look

Zig Zag House, MinistryofDesign MinistryofDesign Modern houses
MinistryofDesign

Zig Zag House

MinistryofDesign
MinistryofDesign
MinistryofDesign

Mixing styles, themes, materials and levels, this house is nothing short of impressive. While the outside is impressive enough, it achieves the goal of making the inside ever intriguing; so without further ado…

Wood and white

Zig Zag House, MinistryofDesign MinistryofDesign Modern houses
MinistryofDesign

Zig Zag House

MinistryofDesign
MinistryofDesign
MinistryofDesign

The combination of wood and white never gets old, and thanks to the various light sources, the colours and tones in this room are lit natural warmth and cosiness. 

An aerial perspective

Zig Zag House, MinistryofDesign MinistryofDesign Modern houses
MinistryofDesign

Zig Zag House

MinistryofDesign
MinistryofDesign
MinistryofDesign

Looking down on the staircase, we can see that the many levels of this home knit and weave together in a stylish and architecturally impressive fashion.

The stunning upstairs

Zig Zag House, MinistryofDesign MinistryofDesign Modern houses
MinistryofDesign

Zig Zag House

MinistryofDesign
MinistryofDesign
MinistryofDesign

Open, warm, bright and full of potential, this stunning room can easily be manipulated into anything the owners want it to be… yet we think it looks beautiful enough empty.

A night time perspective

Zig Zag House, MinistryofDesign MinistryofDesign Modern houses
MinistryofDesign

Zig Zag House

MinistryofDesign
MinistryofDesign
MinistryofDesign

Just as gorgeous as the house looks under the sun, it impresses under the stars. The large windows that allow natural light in during the day reverse their role and light the home up from inside at night. 

If you like Singapore homes, you might also enjoy: Simple elegance in a Singapore home.

The renovation of a messy Singapore apartment
Do you like the design of this home? Let us know!

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks