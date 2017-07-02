The Japanese style Singapore-city-home

Most of us living in apartment blocks and small flats, and aside from those who are lucky enough to live in spacious streets that allow for large home, that's pretty much how it's always going to be. There's nothing wrong with it, however, as cosy little apartments and chic-minimalist pads have their own stylish appeal and are loaded with potential for enjoyable, smart and chic living. So, while apartment living is certainly not a negative thing… we can't deny that every now and then the appeal of living in a beautiful oasis of a house creeps in. This stunning structure designed by AR43 Architects Pty Ltd is unique and appealing in its own right, but it's the location that really stands out in this case.



Situated on a lot that would normally be set aside for a block of apartments, this Japanese influenced home manages to own and hold its location with a sense of elegance and pride… and we can't take our eyes off it!