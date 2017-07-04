Your browser is out-of-date.

A basic but beautiful Singapore apartment

Apartment at Bukit Ho Swee, Quen Architects Quen Architects Asian style garden
Sometimes the most lovable spaces come in the simplest and cosiest of packages. While this apartment designed by Quen Architects won't win any awards for its contemporary style or attention to trends, it achieves exactly what many of us want from a home; a warm, sanctuary space with the right energy for us to live our lives within. 
What is most impressive about this apartment is that despite the very limited number of square metres, they've managed to adhere to Feng Shui principles and include the ultra-relaxing element of flowing water within the hall, ensuring that it's all positive energy as we enter the living quarters. We also like that the owners/inhabitants haven't skimped out on what is important to them and have included a large television in the living room

1. The living room is small, but they've managed to fit in all the necessities… including a huge TV!

Apartment at Bukit Ho Swee, Quen Architects Quen Architects Asian style living room
2. The door is simple but suggests something beautiful awaiting behind

Apartment at Bukit Ho Swee, Quen Architects Quen Architects Asian style houses
3. Judging by the door, you wouldn't pick such a stunning, Feng-Shui friendly hall to await behind… but here it is!

Apartment at Bukit Ho Swee, Quen Architects Quen Architects Asian style garden
4. A chair in the corner adds a touch of classic style

Apartment at Bukit Ho Swee, Quen Architects Quen Architects Asian style corridor, hallway & stairs
If you enjoyed this apartment, you might also like to take a look at: The renovation of a messy Singapore apartment.

A delightful Singapore terrace home
What do you think of this little apartment? Let us know!

