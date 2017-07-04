A basic but beautiful Singapore apartment

Sometimes the most lovable spaces come in the simplest and cosiest of packages. While this apartment designed by Quen Architects won't win any awards for its contemporary style or attention to trends, it achieves exactly what many of us want from a home; a warm, sanctuary space with the right energy for us to live our lives within.

What is most impressive about this apartment is that despite the very limited number of square metres, they've managed to adhere to Feng Shui principles and include the ultra-relaxing element of flowing water within the hall, ensuring that it's all positive energy as we enter the living quarters. We also like that the owners/inhabitants haven't skimped out on what is important to them and have included a large television in the living room.

