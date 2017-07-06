Your browser is out-of-date.

The quirkiest homes in Penang

Loke Thye Kee Residences, MinistryofDesign MinistryofDesign Asian style gastronomy
Brought to us by local masters, Ministery of Design, this little collection of suites and rooms are situated in Georgetown, Penang, one of the five spots in Malaysia listed as UNESCO world heritage sites. The unique, stand-out design and use of clashing patterns and eclectic patters is inspired by the Loke Thye Kee restaurant, which functions as the 100-year-old namesake of the structure, as well as the neighbour. 

Quirky might be the word that seems to be encapsulate what these rooms represent, but there's also a strong undercurrent of inherent style, masterful architecture and attention to detail. No nook or cranny has been left unattended here, and all aspects are considered with depth and finished with a touch of magic. 

The artwork included throughout the space was specially commissioned for the project and intends to reflect the spirit of historic Penang, framed in a modern way. The designers set out to find a design team that could capture their philosophy, avoid the clichés and most importantly understand what is truly Asian, a search that took them across Singapore, Malaysia and Thailand before they finally settled on MOD and Colin Seah. 

Take a (metaphorical) stroll through the suites and see if they tickle your fancy as much as they do ours. 

1. Whether you like the patterns or not, there's no denying that they capture attention.

Loke Thye Kee Residences, MinistryofDesign MinistryofDesign Commercial spaces Hotels
2. Inside we can see a mix of modern and classic elements, fusing Asian and European styles

Loke Thye Kee Residences, MinistryofDesign MinistryofDesign Asian style gastronomy Hotels
3. Implementing a touch of the rustic look via the brick walls, the sleeping rooms are equally unique

Loke Thye Kee Residences, MinistryofDesign MinistryofDesign Asian style gastronomy Hotels
4. From the entrance we can already see that this space is a fusion of natural and man-made elements

Loke Thye Kee Residences, MinistryofDesign MinistryofDesign Asian style gastronomy Hotels
5. From the outside, the space looks like a relatively standard hotel… what waits inside however, is something else.

Loke Thye Kee Residences, MinistryofDesign MinistryofDesign Asian style gastronomy Hotels
