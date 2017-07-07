Your browser is out-of-date.

The ultra-relaxing Singapore home

Sentosa Beach House, Design Intervention Design Intervention Scandinavian style living room Beige
While Singapore architecture is predominantly made up of small apartments and all the bits and pieces that belong there within, we also boast some beautiful, extravagant and posh mansions that garner a second glance at the very least. This stunning structure, pieced together by the masterminds at Design Intervention strikes a brilliant balance between utter, classic class and a touch of modern fun. As you take a look at each room, you'll realise that although the theme is very much flashy, this is very much a livable home, with just enough warm and welcoming elements to make it appealing. 

1. The indoors-meets-outdoors living room

Sentosa Beach House, Design Intervention Design Intervention Scandinavian style living room Beige
2. A closer look at the pool—and the family dog

Sentosa Beach House, Design Intervention Design Intervention Scandinavian style living room Beige
3. Another angle on the living room, allowing a better look at the huge windows

Sentosa Beach House, Design Intervention Design Intervention Scandinavian style living room Beige
4. The coffee tables are not only functional but a striking, decorative piece

Sentosa Beach House, Design Intervention Design Intervention Scandinavian style living room Grey
5. A little bit more warmth in the dining room via the plush chairs and soft-tone lamp shades

Sentosa Beach House, Design Intervention Design Intervention Scandinavian style dining room Grey
6. A kitchen made for cooking, and living—the island doubles as a bar and food prep space

Sentosa Beach House, Design Intervention Design Intervention Scandinavian style kitchen White
7. From this angle on the kitchen, we can see that there is even more bench space than initially shown

Sentosa Beach House, Design Intervention Design Intervention Scandinavian style kitchen White
8. Let the fun begin: the mural wall belonging to the staircase shows that this home is business in the front, party in the back

Sentosa Beach House, Design Intervention Design Intervention Scandinavian style corridor, hallway& stairs
9. The bedroom is incredibly warm and cosy, focusing on fabric layering to create the welcoming feeling

Sentosa Beach House, Design Intervention Design Intervention Scandinavian style bedroom White
10. A more serious but equally cosy bedroom—we love the breakfast tray at the end

Sentosa Beach House, Design Intervention Design Intervention Scandinavian style bedroom Grey
If you liked this house, you might also like to take a look at: The Japanese style Singapore-city-home.

The quirkiest homes in Penang
Do you find this home as beautiful as we do? Let us know!

