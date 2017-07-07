The ultra-relaxing Singapore home

While Singapore architecture is predominantly made up of small apartments and all the bits and pieces that belong there within, we also boast some beautiful, extravagant and posh mansions that garner a second glance at the very least. This stunning structure, pieced together by the masterminds at Design Intervention strikes a brilliant balance between utter, classic class and a touch of modern fun. As you take a look at each room, you'll realise that although the theme is very much flashy, this is very much a livable home, with just enough warm and welcoming elements to make it appealing.