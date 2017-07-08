The Singapore apartment with an unforgettable, eclectic style

Some apartments capture our attention because of the undying commitment to a certain style, others win our hearts as a result of their effortless beauty and then there are the apartments like this one, designed by Design Intervention, that we simply can't take our eyes off. Every room features something new and interesting, every item placed with intention and precision, but a feeling of fun and enjoyment. The style we see here tells us that the designers and owners had a good time creating this home, and as a result, it's eclectic style shines.