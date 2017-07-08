Your browser is out-of-date.

The Singapore apartment with an unforgettable, eclectic style

A Sassy Sensation, Design Intervention
Some apartments capture our attention because of the undying commitment to a certain style, others win our hearts as a result of their effortless beauty and then there are the apartments like this one, designed by Design Intervention, that we simply can't take our eyes off. Every room features something new and interesting, every item placed with intention and precision, but a feeling of fun and enjoyment. The style we see here tells us that the designers and owners had a good time creating this home, and as a result, it's eclectic style shines. 

1. The perfect pastel pink sofa pulls this eclectic living room together with a nice on-trend feeling

A Sassy Sensation, Design Intervention
2. A modern, Scandinavian-influenced take on the spiral staircase… why not?

A Sassy Sensation, Design Intervention
3. The clashing of fabrics and patterns here is beautiful, but not as beautiful as the doggy

A Sassy Sensation, Design Intervention
4. A closer look at the staircase shows us that white-and-wood are a part of this otherwise colour infused abode

A Sassy Sensation, Design Intervention
5. And what home is complete without a delightful little balcony to sit upon while enjoying the fresh air?

A Sassy Sensation, Design Intervention
If you enjoyed checking out this apartment, you might also like to take a look at: The ultra-relaxing Singapore home.

The ultra-relaxing Singapore home
Do you like the style of this apartment? Let us know!

