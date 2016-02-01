A Thatched Gallery House by the Baltic Sea

Fischland Darss’ Baltic peninsula is a heaven for those who seek quite corners for holidaying in peace. It is also a dreamland for those who love having an unceasing dialogue with nature. It’s not so vast landscape exhibits a striking variety consisting of dunes, beaches, marshland, reed beds and pine forest. The marshy countryside proves to be an alluring habitat for a variety of cranes that come to visit the place from further north during their autumn winter sojourns. For the bird lovers and holiday makers of Fischland Darss, crane watching happens to be a worthy occupation.

It is in this backdrop that the owners of the Gallery House (Galeriehaus) chose to build their dream home. They sought the assistance of Möhring Architekten which is spearheaded by Norbert Möhring. Möhring Architekten has already earned critical acclaim for developing budget friendly residential projects that are stylish and groundbreaking in their own ways. Their designs are heavily influenced by the country houses of the region. Yet, as you will shortly see for yourself, none of these designs fail to live up to the modern tastes and standards.