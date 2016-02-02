The Magnificent House with a Symphony of Colours

Mérida is located only a few miles away from the Gulf of Mexico. The once prominent Mayan city became a dream destination for people of many nationalities including Spain, Britain and France at different points of time in history. Many of them made Mérida their permanent home and remained here. Consequently, beginning with the Mayans, its thriving urban vista is studded with architectural exploits of people from various parts of the world. So, when Taller Estilo Arquitectura decided to build a modern house for one of their clients, they need not look further away from the city’s limits for inspirations.

It is not an unusual task for them either. For about ten years now, Taller Estilo Arquitectura is creating a number of commercial and residential projects that are modern yet rooted in the traditions of Mérida. This project for Casa WS52 also proved to an extension of their already hard earned knowledge and expertise. Today, we will try to make you familiar with the architectural and decorative nuances of Casa WS52.