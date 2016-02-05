Fashionable Living in a Penthouse

The once busy sea port has reinvented itself as the country’s premier holiday resort by the sea. Poole’s busy coastal town not only attracts thousands of tourists every year, but also those seeking a closer relationship with nature without relinquishing the comforts of an urban lifestyle. Being greeted by the azure blue expanse of the sea is alluring enough. Close proximity to the prominent cities of Dorset and beyond is an added assurance. Promise of high life is a cherry on top of every other advantages.

It comes hardly as a surprise that Poole’s Sandbanks features very close to the top of every celebrity house hunter’s list. In terms of area, this small peninsula has fourth highest land value in the world. A booming real estate business also ensures greater chances of experimentations for the architects and interior designers. Over the years, many celebrity designers like Celia Sawyer have made Sandbanks their home as well. A penthouse apartment in such a place as this deserves immediate and rapt attention.