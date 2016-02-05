Fashionable Living in a Penthouse

The once busy sea port has reinvented itself as the country’s premier holiday resort by the sea. Poole’s busy coastal town not only attracts thousands of tourists every year, but also those seeking a closer relationship with nature without relinquishing the comforts of an urban lifestyle. Being greeted by the azure blue expanse of the sea is alluring enough. Close proximity to the prominent cities of Dorset and beyond is an added assurance. Promise of high life is a cherry on top of every other advantages.
It comes hardly as a surprise that Poole’s Sandbanks features very close to the top of every celebrity house hunter’s list. In terms of area, this small peninsula has fourth highest land value in the world. A booming real estate business also ensures greater chances of experimentations for the architects and interior designers. Over the years, many celebrity designers like Celia Sawyer have made Sandbanks their home as well. A penthouse apartment in such a place as this deserves immediate and rapt attention.
This Sandbanks penthouse makes maximum use of its enviable location – top most floor of a residential building by Shore Road. It offers 180 degree views of the surrounding and most importantly the constantly changing face of the sea throughout the day. WN Interiors of Poole in Dorset, a well established group of designers in the region, created a graceful interior in contemporary style for the prospective owners of the apartment.
The interior makes a comprehensive use of white and neutral colours. Perhaps, it does not wish to compete with the play of colours taking place outside. The living room epitomises this design ideal. All white modern sofas here are jazzed up with cosy cushions in dark grey shade or busy motifs. A stylish nested coffee table creates instant impression. A corner of this area is set aside as an entertainment space. It is a large free flowing space completely occupied in soaking the views of the beaches and blue seascape.
The formal dining area occupies the same space as the lounge. A modern lightweight dining table can be seen accompanied by several cosily cushioned chairs upholstered in soft rose quartz pink shade. A geometric chandelier tries to tilt the balance to the opposite end even if slightly. The large glass windows suggest that the views of the surrounding scenery have been given precedence here too.
A couple of grey armchairs and a round top centre table have been placed in one of the corners to create an intimate space for two people. Despite the presence of chic furniture and equally modish lighting fixture, the yellow area rug proves to be the attention grabber here.
In spite of the awkwardness of shape, the kitchen appears to be a reasonably expansive area to occupy for hours and cook up a delicious “storm”. With the exception of the wooden floor, an all white interior makes it feel even breezier than in reality. Wall mounted cabinets solve any concerns for storage spaces. A painting and dark wood console table try to inject elements of cheerfulness in the area.
This Sandbanks penthouse has three spacious bedrooms ensuring comfortable and healthy living for everyone in the family. All of them have direct accesses to a terrace and the stunning views of Poole’s beautiful landscape. The master bedroom boasts of minimalist yet modish décor. Except for the bed, a wardrobe and dressing room occupy the bedroom space.
The en suite bathrooms exhibit similar attention to details and, consequently, have high quality finishes. Instead of overwhelming white, the earthen shades are given a preference. All the sanitary fittings however are kept spotless white.
The second bedroom possesses similar unfussy décor. The monotony of white has been curtailed by an introduction of pale grey and blue shades. The striking lighting fixtures also introduce an element of surprise here.
The third bedroom, decked up as a guest room for an occasional use, is slightly smaller than the other two. However, it has access to a quainter corner and more peaceful views of the beach located just across the road.
The terrace surrounding the entire apartment is certainly one of its biggest highlights. Elaborate facilities and trendy outdoor furniture ensure the terrace’s usage as an additional entertainment area and, when required, a party zone. But it’s best use remains in soaking up the fresh moist air coming from the sea year long.