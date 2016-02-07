An Ocean Delight at the Edge of the Sea

Beachside villas have a mystical charm about them. Perhaps it is the view of the horizon where the cerulean sea touches the serene sky that lures everyone there. Or, the playfulness of dancing moonlight that sprinkles diamonds on the sea bed that so utterly delights everyone. Or, may be, the overpowering sense of calmness standing by its roaring existence induces everyone to set up an abode by its side. Possibly this longing has an even deeper root in our collective psyche. As William Wordsworth believed, “Though inland far we be / Our souls have sight of that immortal sea / Which brought us hither.”

Though it is difficult to trace people’s inspirations behind building a house by the sea, it is not so cumbersome to experience the results of such yearnings as this. Architecturally speaking, these motivations, irrespective of their sources, tend to produce stellar results. Today we are going to travel to Polzeath, a pretty coastal village of Cornwall, to see one of these beachside gems.