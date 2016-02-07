An Ocean Delight at the Edge of the Sea

Beachside villas have a mystical charm about them. Perhaps it is the view of the horizon where the cerulean sea touches the serene sky that lures everyone there. Or, the playfulness of dancing moonlight that sprinkles diamonds on the sea bed that so utterly delights everyone. Or, may be, the overpowering sense of calmness standing by its roaring existence induces everyone to set up an abode by its side. Possibly this longing has an even deeper root in our collective psyche. As William Wordsworth believed, “Though inland far we be / Our souls have sight of that immortal sea / Which brought us hither.”
Though it is difficult to trace people’s inspirations behind building a house by the sea, it is not so cumbersome to experience the results of such yearnings as this. Architecturally speaking, these motivations, irrespective of their sources, tend to produce stellar results. Today we are going to travel to Polzeath, a pretty coastal village of Cornwall, to see one of these beachside gems.
Seagrass was a greenfield development project which The Bazeley Partnership needed to execute for its owners. The owners had no previous experience of working with an architectural farm. They were impressed by the “can-do approach” of the representatives of The Bazeley Partnership and decided to let them handle the project after interviewing several other architects and designers of repute.
The house occupies a pretty plot of reasonable size by South West Coast Path and has an easy access to Daymer Beach. The five bedroom villa acts as a part weekend getaway and part holiday letting. Its enviable position gives it an advantage both as a residential and commercial property.
Seagrass boasts of an exquisitely designed interior. White and earthen shades dominate its colour scheme. The snug velvety sofas, wooden floor and unusual rocky coffee table stand epitomise the design ideals for the house. Though generously proportioned, the minimalist décor helps to keep the area clutter free.
Another lounge is set up close to the reception area. It has a similar design as the primary garden side living room. The sofas are upholstered in earthly brown shades and walls have white coating. The sleek coffee table fends off a stiff competition from the mirror on the wall that acts as a decorative piece.
Seagrass’ kitchen has already earned lavish praises from the guests who come to stay here from time to time. Seagrass’ famous chef uses this deliciously decorated kitchen to exhibit his culinary expertise. With stone top counters and white storage units the area looks every bit haute as it ought to be.
A cosy lounge area has been transformed to serve the dual purpose of entertainment and study depending on the desires of the occupants. The area showcases a similarly elegant look as elsewhere in the building. Among wooden furniture book cases, centre table and a comfortable sofa are all that occupy the space. This is set up next to the kitchen.
The open type kitchen gives away some of its space to an elegantly decorated dining parlour. It is decked up with chic dining table and chairs. Fashionable lighting fixtures make the space look even spicier.
Seagrass’ master bedroom has an unfussy but refined interior décor. The stunning views of the sea can be obtained from the private terrace or through the windows. The room is liberally proportioned and neatly organised. The boldest statement here is made by the oversized lampshade hanging from the ceiling.
Despite the smallness of size, the ensuite bathroom feels warm and comfortable. The soft peachy orange walls are aptly paired with earthen brown floor and white ceiling. Sanitary fittings are kept white to give it a delicate and expansive feel.
Seagrass has a well equipped private gym for the use of the owners as well as the guests. If swimming, surfing, jogging on the promenade or a beachside stroll proves to be insufficient one can come here to tone one’s body further.
The terrace on the ground floor and the balcony above have outdoor entertainment and dining facilities. The lounge chairs can be used to recline and take time out to appreciate so many less noticed blessings of Mother Nature.