A Singapore-style apartment you'll want to copy

Combining elements of Scandinavian design with touches of the eclectic persuasion, this beautiful little Barcelona apartment boasts totally on-point style. Designed by Dröm living, the clean lines of the Nordic inspired furniture balance with the colour pops injected via accents and fabrics. 
While completely cool from every angle, the apartment simultaneously achieves a sense of warmth, a feat that is by no means easy when it comes to modern design. Another noteworthy point is that while they didn't have a huge excess of square metres to work with (who does, really?) they have managed to make the most out of what was available by maximising vertical spaces.

1. The living room cleverly combines the personal interests of the inhabitants with decorative pieces.

Salón en Barcelona: Color y Funcionalidad
2. Demonstrating a commitment to style AND storage, the floor to ceiling shelves characterise the room.

Salón en Barcelona: Color y Funcionalidad
3. Another angle shows that we have even more storage in the form of floor to ceiling cupboards… we love this use of vertical space!

Salón en Barcelona: Color y Funcionalidad
4. From this angle we can see the little office nook tucked between the shelves and cupboards… small spaces do not have to mean compromise!

Salón en Barcelona: Color y Funcionalidad
5. Allowing us a bit of a look around the corner, we can see that this home has a bit more space to offer, and we imagine that it's just as clever.

Salón en Barcelona: Color y Funcionalidad
The Singapore apartment with an unforgettable, eclectic style
