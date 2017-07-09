A Singapore-style apartment you'll want to copy

Combining elements of Scandinavian design with touches of the eclectic persuasion, this beautiful little Barcelona apartment boasts totally on-point style. Designed by Dröm living, the clean lines of the Nordic inspired furniture balance with the colour pops injected via accents and fabrics.

While completely cool from every angle, the apartment simultaneously achieves a sense of warmth, a feat that is by no means easy when it comes to modern design. Another noteworthy point is that while they didn't have a huge excess of square metres to work with (who does, really?) they have managed to make the most out of what was available by maximising vertical spaces.