An Epitome of Classical Grace

In creative fields such as literature, art, architecture, design and music classics never seem to go out of fashion. As poet and essayist Charles Peguy commented, “Homer is new this morning, and perhaps nothing is as old as today’s newspaper.”

No, this is not simply about revelling in the nostalgic charm of a bygone era. It is not about having a fetish for luxury or, in some cases, profligacy. Creative inspirations tainted by such base feelings as that will never manage to produce works of sublime quality.

On the contrary, it is only when a desire of creating something anew based on the classical principles and appealing to the modern sensitivity unite with a dedication towards meticulous craftsmanship that a truly noteworthy work of art is born.

For a designer is it an extremely perilous task too. He or she is needed to match up with the best of the examples of the past and yet remain relevant enough for the prevailing design ideals of the time. To counter this, architects and designers often tend to merge various design philosophies of the past to create a classically modern home. The following apartment epitomises the graceful charm of classical décor.