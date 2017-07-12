A really small but really smart apartment

Generally speaking, tiny spaces are our favourite ones. Sure, we love exploring lush, extensive mansions with endless rooms waiting around endless corners… but there's something so much more endearing about a small apartment that's managed to hack and design its way into a home. From the clever use of vertical space in the kids' bedroom to the chic combination of a bedroom and office in the grown-ups space, there are plenty of elements and little bits and pieces to copy and take inspiration from.