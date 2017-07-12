Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

A really small but really smart apartment

homify Magazine homify Magazine
Dormitorios Juveniles , Dröm Living Dröm Living Scandinavian style bedroom
Loading admin actions …

Generally speaking, tiny spaces are our favourite ones. Sure, we love exploring lush, extensive mansions with endless rooms waiting around endless corners… but there's something so much more endearing about a small apartment that's managed to hack and design its way into a home. From the clever use of vertical space in the kids' bedroom to the chic combination of a bedroom and office in the grown-ups space, there are plenty of elements and little bits and pieces to copy and take inspiration from. 

1. By building this bed just about as high up as it can go (without becoming too cramped) they've created ample space for storage beneath it.

Dormitorios Juveniles , Dröm Living Dröm Living Scandinavian style bedroom
Dröm Living

Dröm Living
Dröm Living
Dröm Living

2. A closer look at the storage space confirms how stylishly and seamlessly that it's been achieved, providing space for bits and pieces, clothes and books.

Dormitorios Juveniles , Dröm Living Dröm Living Scandinavian style bedroom
Dröm Living

Dröm Living
Dröm Living
Dröm Living

3. From this angle we can see that they also carved out a bit of space for a desk behind the bed structure… a choice that combines practicality and style.

Dormitorios Juveniles , Dröm Living Dröm Living Scandinavian style bedroom
Dröm Living

Dröm Living
Dröm Living
Dröm Living

4. Swinging around 360 degrees, we get a better understanding of how narrow the room is and see that every corner has been maximised.

Dormitorios Juveniles , Dröm Living Dröm Living Scandinavian style bedroom
Dröm Living

Dröm Living
Dröm Living
Dröm Living

5. In the parents bedroom, vertical space has been used in a different way, opting instead for a regular floor-based bed and overhead shelves.

Dormitorios Juveniles , Dröm Living Dröm Living Scandinavian style bedroom
Dröm Living

Dröm Living
Dröm Living
Dröm Living

6. Taking a look from slightly further back, we get another perspective on this beautiful, white bedroom that, while small, leaves us wanting for nothing.

Dormitorios Juveniles , Dröm Living Dröm Living Scandinavian style bedroom
Dröm Living

Dröm Living
Dröm Living
Dröm Living

If you liked this apartment, you might also like to take a look at: The 32m² apartment with undeniable style.

The 32m² apartment with undeniable style
Do you think this small apartment has used its space wisely? Let us know!

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks