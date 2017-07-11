Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

The 32m² apartment with undeniable style

homify Magazine homify Magazine
32 m2 mediterráneos, Dröm Living Dröm Living Living roomSofas & armchairs
Loading admin actions …

As you take a look at this apartment, you'll find it increasingly hard to believe that it comprises a total of only 32m². Each room exhibits beauty and warmth, without creating any sense of space limitation. In fact, from most angles and perspectives, it appears to be twice its actual size. Giving credence to the old saying that good things come in small packages, this little home designed by Dröm Living leaves nothing wanting. 
One of the most beautiful elements of this home is the commitment to a theme, which is important in a small space as they can easily become cluttered when too many influences are present. With natural wood and blue tones as the mainstay here, there's no confusion and no sense of over-doing it. 

1. A beautifully composed living room held together by a commitment to a colour theme.

32 m2 mediterráneos, Dröm Living Dröm Living Living roomSofas & armchairs
Dröm Living

Dröm Living
Dröm Living
Dröm Living

2. This angle on the living room shows us that floor to ceiling storage has been implemented… with style!

32 m2 mediterráneos, Dröm Living Dröm Living Living roomSofas & armchairs
Dröm Living

Dröm Living
Dröm Living
Dröm Living

3. A gorgeous little view from the balcony tops this apartment off.

32 m2 mediterráneos, Dröm Living Dröm Living Dining roomTables
Dröm Living

Dröm Living
Dröm Living
Dröm Living

4. By opting for two complete walls of windows, the apartment seems bigger than it is because the eye is always drawn to look outside.

32 m2 mediterráneos, Dröm Living Dröm Living Dining roomTables
Dröm Living

Dröm Living
Dröm Living
Dröm Living

5. Securing the TV to the wall means that there's no excess space on the ground taken up by a unit or sideboard… it also adds to the symmetry of the room.

32 m2 mediterráneos, Dröm Living Dröm Living Living roomSofas & armchairs
Dröm Living

Dröm Living
Dröm Living
Dröm Living

6. The bedroom is small but effective, with the beautiful rustic look headboard and striped bed-set forming a perfect contrast.

32 m2 mediterráneos, Dröm Living Dröm Living BedroomBeds & headboards
Dröm Living

Dröm Living
Dröm Living
Dröm Living

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

7. There's no skimping on the little details in this apartment, as this on-trend, black side table demonstrates.

32 m2 mediterráneos, Dröm Living Dröm Living Living roomSide tables & trays
Dröm Living

Dröm Living
Dröm Living
Dröm Living

8. Multi-functional pieces are important in small homes, and this table can be used as a dining table, desk or breakfast bar, making it a winner in our books.

32 m2 mediterráneos, Dröm Living Dröm Living Dining roomTables
Dröm Living

Dröm Living
Dröm Living
Dröm Living

9. We finish off with another look at the bed… purely because it puts us in the perfect mood to lay down, relax and unwind.

32 m2 mediterráneos, Dröm Living Dröm Living BedroomBeds & headboards
Dröm Living

Dröm Living
Dröm Living
Dröm Living

If you enjoyed this apartment, you might also like to take a look at: The small apartment decorated with perfect pastels.

A Singapore-style apartment you'll want to copy
Do you like this tiny apartment? Let us know!

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks