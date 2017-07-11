The 32m² apartment with undeniable style

As you take a look at this apartment, you'll find it increasingly hard to believe that it comprises a total of only 32m². Each room exhibits beauty and warmth, without creating any sense of space limitation. In fact, from most angles and perspectives, it appears to be twice its actual size. Giving credence to the old saying that good things come in small packages, this little home designed by Dröm Living leaves nothing wanting.

One of the most beautiful elements of this home is the commitment to a theme, which is important in a small space as they can easily become cluttered when too many influences are present. With natural wood and blue tones as the mainstay here, there's no confusion and no sense of over-doing it.